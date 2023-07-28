Meloni, Biden and the US, what can Italy achieve after the meeting

“A long meeting”, “an appointment in which we reaffirmed our solid alliance, the partnership strategic and the deep friendship that unites the USA and Italy”. The President of the Council, Georgia Melons she said she was satisfied with the American trip and with the conversation she had with the US president Joe Biden. “The solid was reaffirmed alliance con United Stateswe shared the excellent state of our relations and that it is in a moment of difficulty that friends and allies recognize each other”, explained the premier.

“With Biden we discussed the next one Italian presidency of the G7 – Meloni made it known -. There is great expectation and great support from the US. The reconstruction of Ukraine and the relationship with Africa they will be at the heart of the G7 presidency. Europe and the West did not give enough weight to Africa in the past. Africa is not a poor continent but a rich one”.

For the Italian prime minister, it is a “fatal mistake” in foreign policy “not to see the whole chessboard”, adding that she “found sharing and the desire to collaborate on our Mattei plan for Africa”. “On China – he then underlined – Biden and I talked about how it is necessary to guarantee ours safety economic and at the same time ensure a dialogue with Beijing. I intend to go to China, I have been invited several times, it will be one of the next missions, but it hasn’t been scheduled yet because I also have to deal with internal politics”.

The White House opinion

Even the White House spoke of a meeting that served to reaffirm “the firm and strategic alliance and the deep friendship between the United States and Italy. The ties between Italy and the United States are rooted in history, in cultural affinity and in economic cooperation”. The United States and Italy “reaffirm the vital importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Strait of Taiwan” and “commit to strengthening bilateral and multilateral consultations on the opportunities and challenges posed by Chinese“.

“Furthermore – continues the statement issued by Washington – the United States and Italy share the intention of strengthening relations with Africa on the basis of a partnership between equals, and note the importance of mobilizing the private sector, our partner of the UN, the banks for multilateral development and international financial institutions to support these efforts.

The theme of the meeting is also the change climate which “poses an existential threat”. The two leaders pledged to take “decisive action” to meet the goal of limiting the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees. Furthermore, the United States and Italy are committed to strengthening their economic partnership by increasing cooperation and investment

