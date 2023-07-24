Home » Meloni-Biden bilateral meeting in Washington
Meloni-Biden bilateral meeting in Washington

Meloni-Biden bilateral meeting in Washington

After the invitation received in June, the official confirmation arrives. The Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni he will meet the American president on Thursday 27 July Joe Biden in a bilateral meeting.

Useful to reaffirm the strong relationship between United States ed ItaliaMeloni and Biden will try to coordinate on major issues of international politics: the war in Ukraine and closer coordination to address the Chinesealso in view of the Italian presidency of the G7 in 2024.

Cover photo ANSA/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE/FILIPPO ATTILI

