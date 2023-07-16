Meloni disavows Nordio: “External competition? I’d focus on something else”

Justice, Meloni: “External competition? I understand Nordio, but the priorities are different”

The “clash” on the justice reform and the external competitionwhich according to the minister Nordic it needs to be reformed. The topic was addressed today premier Meloni who declared: “On the problem of external assistance, I understand very well both the assessments of Minister Nordio, who is always very precise, and the criticisms that may come. However, I would focus on other priorities”. Over the press point at the end of the journey on the new Frecciarossa Rome-Pompeii he then added: “Never missed in via D’Amelio, I won’t miss it this year either“. The premier then assured that she will be present at the celebrations in memory of Paolo Borsellino and the five escort agents killed on July 19, 1992 in Palermo.

“Many know when I started in politics, and I remember it very well”, added the prime minister, referring to the circumstance, confided on several occasions and recalled on the occasion of her inaugural speech, of having started in politics at the age of 15, The day after the massacre in via D’Amelioprecisely because it was inspired “by the example of that hero”.

Justice reform, Nordio aligns: “In harmony with the premier, external competition is not planned”

Immediate reply Nordic minister which aligns with Meloni. “We are and have always been in perfect harmony with the premier the problem of external competition has been treated by me in my writings of the last twenty years, it is essentially technical, and aims, if anything, to strengthen the fight against organized crime. But its revision is not part of the government programme, and in fact it was not even proposed by me in the speech to the Chambers at the beginning of my mandate. The imaginative and sometimes malignant reconstructions of our hypothetical disagreements are vain attempts to undermine our resolve to carry out the justice reforms, according to the mandate received from the voters, and on which we will not waver or hesitate”, said Nordio in a statement .

READ ALSO: Justice, Nordio goes ahead but alone. Meloni is now negotiating with Mattarella

The inauguration of the Frecciarossa Rome-Pompeii train

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

