What is the punishment for killing a hornet | Info

Many did not know that they can pay a fine if they kill hornets.

Hornet stings can be fatal, as was the case when a woman from Čačak died a few days ago, however who knows that if this insect is killed, a penalty of half a million to two million dinars threatens. Killing hornets, even in self-defense, it is punishable under the Nature Protection Act, which refers to endangering protected species, which includes the hornet.

Not only because they don’t know that hornets are protected, instead, citizens try to solve the problem themselves, which very often does not succeed, and a fatal outcome can occur from his stabbing. This work is mainly carried out by professional veterinary services, because the nests are not destroyed but are transferred to places where there are no people around.

There are such services in every major city. In recent years, the number of hornets whose nests are located in close proximity to people has been increasing. Any hidden place in the household can be suitable for a hornet colony. That’s almost every place that doesn’t get wet.

For example, wasps make nests five or six centimeters in size, and up to twenty centimeters. In hornets, the nest is sometimes as big as a soccer ball, and there are examples as big as an open umbrella. In terms of composition, hornet venom is less toxic than wasp venom, but the hornet’s sting is thicker and longer, so it penetrates deeper layers of the skin and causes more pain and redness.

According to the doctor’s instructions, the first aid measures are to remove the stinger with tweezers, if it is in the skin, and apply a cold compress to the sting site. If the sting is in the mouth or throat area, a more violent reaction may occur. If possible, the injured person should be given ice, which he must hold in his mouth and thus try to reduce the swelling.

