Direct Rome-Pompeii train with premier Meloni. Journalists left in the sun: it’s controversy

Pompeii, 16 July 2023 – He started from platform 1 from the station Rome Termini the maiden voyage of the Frecciarossa 1000 direct without changes to Pompeii where he then arrived on time at 11.21. The new railway service was born from the collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and the Italian State Railways and aims to unite the immense cultural and historical heritage of Rome with that of the Campania city. On board the convoy for the occasion were the authorities and journalists, including the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The trip lasted 1 hour and 47 minutes.

The Minister of Culture got out of the carriages together with Meloni Gennaro Sangiuliano, the undersecretary Gianmarco Mazzithe CEO of Trenitalia Luigi Corradi and that of Ferrovie dello Stato Luigi Ferraris. The delegation will then travel by shuttle at the archaeological park of Pompeii for a visit to the excavations.

The new section will be operational every third Sunday of the month. and will allow travelers and tourists to go and return in the day from Rome to Pompeii, with departure in the morning from Roma Termini at 8.53 with a stop in Naples Central at 10.03 and arrival at Pompei station at 10.40. The Pompei Link shuttle bus awaits travelers heading to the excavations. The return is at 18.40 with a stop at Napoli Centrale at 19.23 and arrival at Roma Termini at 20.55.

“We hope this initiative will be successful enough to be implemented in terms of routes and may be more usable, because our goal is to connect the great heritage we have also to a usability and ease of achievement that in times like these is fundamental, and thus bring together our culture, our tradition with the modernity that our time offers . So I want to thank the initiative of Minister Sangiuliano, the Italian Railways for this very important signal they give on a site like this”, said Meloni.

“Up until a few years ago, Pompeii was often cited as one of the places where Italy was least successful in giving prestige to its beauties. Today it is one of the places where, thanks to the work of many actors over the years, we demonstrate that Italy knows how to take care of its extraordinary heritage”, explained the premier before the visit to the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. And she added: “Today is another important inauguration within the archaeological park, I’m really proud of this work and we hope to replicate it in other places. This demonstrates the attention that the Government shows to its extraordinary heritage”.

“Sites like this one in Pompeii, but many other beauties of our nation, are the identity geography of our people”, said the culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, who also cites the constitution. “He says so too Article 9 of the constitution: we must protect and preserve, we must develop culture and make it a great opportunity to make ourselves known in the world and to present ourselves also in socio-economic terms”. And he continued: “We are working on the construction of a new Italian imaginary that is positive in Worldwide. Pompeii is an excellence. The great Pompeii project has recently concluded, which has restored prestige to this place after years of degradation. But we don’t stop I am providing to finance new excavation works, new arrangements, new service improvements”.

The wait of more than 30 minutes under the sun in Pompeii for the press point with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sparked complaints among the journalists who were following the inauguration. “Is it normal to confine journalists to the sun?” asked a TV journalist. Reporters had already criticized the security measures considered too stringent, who had seen them at Termini ‘limited’ on the wagon dedicated to them awaiting the arrival of the president.