Serie B, the results of the 38th day: Palermo out of the playoffs, Perugia in Serie C
Serie B, the results of the 38th day: Palermo out of the playoffs, Perugia in Serie C

Final verdicts in Serie B at the end of the last day: Palermo doesn’t go beyond 2-2 at Barbera with Brescia and is out of the playoffs where instead Reggina goes victorious against Ascoli. Venice also in the preliminaries despite the defeat in Parma. Ducali who with these three points conquer the fourth place. In Serie C, Perugia, Brescia and Cosenza in the playouts. Show at Marassi between Genoa and Bari (4-3), Frosinone also wins in Terni

ALL VERDICTIONS AFTER THE REGULAR SEASON

