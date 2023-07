Ansa

About 4,200 people have been evacuated on the island of La Palma after a forest fire hit the northwest. A dozen houses were destroyed, as well as 4,500 hectares of land. The president of the regional government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, reported that the weather conditions were favorable during the night and facilitated the work to put out the fire by land, which was attended by about a hundred soldiers. But the wind – he added – kept the fire alive.

