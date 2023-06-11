Meloni: “From Italy, support for Tunisia. I will return with Von der Leyen”

Meloni: “Democracy growth and stabilization of Tunisia essential”

“We have carried out a support action for Tunisia in the negotiations with the IMF, both at the European Union and G7 level, with a pragmatic approach, because the approach must be pragmatic, clearly bearing in mind the operating rules of the Fund” . This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at the end of the meeting with the Tunisian premier, Kais Saied.

THE VIDEO WITH THE WORDS OF GIORGIA MELONI

Meloni: I’m ready to go back to Tunisia with von der Leyen – “Also at the European level, Italy has become the spokesperson for a concrete approach to increase support for Tunisia, both in the fight against trafficking in human beings and illegal immigration, but also for an integrated support package, a package of funding and important opportunities that Brussels is working on. I am very grateful to the Commission for the work done, to speed up the implementation of this package I have given President Saied my willingness to return here soon to Tunisia also together with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at the end of the meeting with the Tunisian premier, Kais Saied.

