Superenalotto, a 6 for 42 million won in Teramo with a euro-breaking latest news

The winning sextuplet was:8, 30, 33, 40, 64, 78, – Jolly 42- SuperStar 59. With tonight’s one, 113 Jackpots have been awarded since the birth of SuperEnalotto to date. The last “6” worth 73.8 million euros was achieved on 25 March 2023 through an online bet on Sisal.it. The record Jackpot of over €371 million, on the other hand, the highest awarded in the 25-year history of SuperEnalotto, was hit on 16 February 2023 by 90 winners via the systems bulletin board. A system that has distributed 90 winnings of about 4 million each to the entire peninsula.

«It was a surprise, such important winnings had never occurred here». Thus the owner of the Nicolini tobacco shop, in via Statale 80. Contacted by Agipronews, the owner then explained that the identity of the winner, for now, remains a mystery: «Being on a state road, many people pass through here, including locals, tourists and people simply passing through», he stressed. Certainly, she concludes, it is the record win ever achieved in a tobacconist’s: “Until today we had never had prizes of a significant size, not even for other games”.

Approximately 8.5 million of the jackpot hit tonight will return to the state coffers. As Agipronews explains, it is the effect of "fortune tax" which provides for a 20% withdrawal, calculated on the part exceeding the 500 euro winnings. The jackpot hit this evening is the fourth 6 made in Abruzzo in the history of SuperEnalotto. The first category win has been missing in the region since 2012when in Avezzano, explains Agipronews, in the province of L'Aquila, a 6 for 12.3 million euros was built.