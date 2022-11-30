The amendments to the budget law will be the battleground for the many proposals and “flagship” battles of the centre-right parties. the front of the objectives to be achieved is not particularly extensive, but the cost is very high, probably too much for the treasury, to the point that the premier Giorgia Meloni herself is proceeding with lead feet. There are currently 400 amendments to the text and the main issues range from work to pensions, from family incentives to pensions.

Young people, work and “minimum” pensions

Alessandro Cattaneo and Licia Ronzulli, of Forza Italia, who announced two very specific amendments: the decontribution for the hiring of young people and the increase in minimum pensions. Variable costs depending on the limit to which the sums are fixed in both amendments (age below which the de-contribution is triggered and the amount of the pension allowance). Cattaneo said that Fi will propose to obtain additional resources by transferring them from the basic income chapter, but given that the income will still be in force for 2023, funds are limited. In addition, the cancellation of income alone is not enough to finance all the planned measures.

The 400 amendments

At the meeting held with Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, a ceiling was set, 400 million, on the fund which will be made available to the parliamentary groups for their wish list, while another limit, also set at 400, will concern the number of amendments, one for each member of the House.

Resources are (not) (in) finite

Last year the Senate overturned the law passed by the government, starting with the Superbonus, and in addition, in the last year, many measures designed with an electoral perspective were introduced, the so-called “tips” (in paragraphs from 893 to 911) which aroused the opposition from Mario Draghi: 350 thousand euros to the parish of Caldiero (Verona); one million for the gymnasium of the Trofarello middle school (Turin); another million for the Centro Valle Intelvi municipal swimming pool. The prime minister and the economy minister have been clear on the threshold of 400 million, to which others (up to 300) could be added for the ministries.

Aid to families

Even Maurizio Lupi, leader of Noi Moderati, said he will try to “strengthen” the maneuver on the family chapter. In practice it means an increase for the single check in its many forms, softening of the new limits of the women’s option, and welfare for large families. The idea comes from a minority group of the majority, but the battle for the family is an identity theme of the right and therefore it cannot be excluded that it will be implemented

Pensions chapter

Maurizio Molinari, group leader of the Carroccio in the Chamber, declared that the League is “satisfied” with the text that has arrived in the Chamber but “it will present some amendments”. The great desire concerns pensions, with the lowering of the requirements for accessing them, and other amendments could come on the flat tax, to raise the income threshold that allows them to be used, and the incremental one for employees. FdI, Prime Minister Meloni’s party, has the task of calming the requests but various requests arrive from the group (from the flat tax to the Superbonus to measures to lighten the bills) which President Tommaso Foti will have to manage.