Meloni in Kiev and Biden’s deception: so “Sleepy Joe” stole the show

Meloni in Kiev and Biden’s deception: so “Sleepy Joe” stole the show

Ukrainian war, the train has come to Kiev and now there Meloni prepares to pay homage to Zelensky

The famous “blue train” which brings the mighty and their gifts on pilgrimage from Zelensky left at 2 o’clock one foggy night from the Polish town of Industry and aimed at Kiev. It is the famous station where Salvini was not received by the mayor for the pro Putin t-shirt worn only a year earlier in Red Square.

The train has arrived in Kiev and now there Meloni is preparing to pay homage, sorry to meet, Zelensky that after Biden’s surprise visit he had slowed down his enthusiasm a bit but by now he had made the commitment and could not cancel it. In the meantime, Italian diplomacy has gone out of its way to bring together the US president and the Italian premier who, however, to a certain extent, he understood that there was nothing left to do and he had to give up, settling for the promise of a spring meeting in Washington. In short, the usual sop that the Big ones reserve for Italy since Biden has tricked it by treacherously stealing the world stage.

See also  360 Digital's second-quarter net profit of 1.548 billion yuan increased by 76.6% year-on-year

