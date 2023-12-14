Meloni in the Senate: “Veto on the Pact? I don’t rule out any choice” – VIDEO

Senate, Meloni’s communications in view of the European Council

Stability pact, superbonus, Pil e European alliances: Georgie Melons in reply to the Senate after the discussion on his communications in view of the EU Council he spoke across the board, starting from that Pact which must be ratified within the year. “I think we should do one evaluation of what is best for Italy knowing that if an agreement is not found, we will return to the previous parameters. I will do everything I can.”

Then space for superbonus. “It’s about one instrument that weighs like a boulder on our accounts and subtracts 20 billion euros a year: it is a provision that was born from a shareable intent” but was transformed “into the largest gift given by the State to fraudsters and criminal organizations, leaving companies and good families in a lot of trouble. A question that we are now trying to resolve.”

Meloni in the Senate: “No attack on Draghi”

The Prime Minister then returned to the political case that broke out around the alleged attack on former Prime Minister Draghi. “What I said yesterday about the photo is far from being an attack on Mario Draghi, everyone knows what I think about Draghi’s firmness on Ukraine, of that majority that everyone remembers. What I was trying to explain is that, precisely because I respect that firmness, the work he did in the photo on the train with France and Germany cannot be resolved,” said Meloni.

“That train, I also took it to go to Kiev, I would like to remember. Imagine if I don’t understand the value it has. From my point of view there was an Italy that in the past thought only of waiting for what France and Germany were doing and waiting to join the picture. It doesn’t mean that I don’t have photos of me with Macron, Scholz, Orban, with anyone”, specified Meloni.

“In foreign policy, he specified, you have to know how to talk to everyone, what I try to do every day knowing full well that my positions do not overlap with those of everyone else. Those who manage to dialogue with everyone are much stronger in foreign policy. If objectives are achieved today it is due to the role of an Italy capable of communicating with everyone.”

Meloni in the Senate: “GDP is better with us, propaganda clashes with reality”

Then space foreconomic performance of Italy. “During the years of centre-left government the GDP collapsed, now with us the GDP is better”. The prime minister said it Giorgia Meloni during the reply to the Senate after the discussion on his Communications in view of the EU Council. “The propaganda then clashes with reality”, added Meloni who then talks about the Stability Pact, recalling how the “negotiation is very tight and the starting positions are distant”. But there are some glimmers of hope”, he assured. “Lorefice claims the size of the double-digit GDP data during the Conte governments but omits a detail: what happened while emerging from the pandemic is defined in the economy as the ‘cat’s bounce’ dead’: even if you throw a cat out the window and the cat dies, it bounces. The Pil in the previous year it had sunk more than the GDPs of the rest of Europe had sunk, a fact I wouldn’t boast about.”

“We must be, and I am very proud of the work done on the Pnrra job we did despite the issue of a possible revision of the Plan to adapt it to a changed context, by resolving some critical issues that existed in the plans adopted by previous governments despite it being considered an impossible hypothesis or dismissed as a crazy choice that would have made us lose the resources of the Pnrr, it would have taken Italy out of Europe in a story distorted and destructive which does not reflect Italy’s role, what we can achieve with a bit of pragmatism and common sense”. “We have shown that, if done well, things can be achieved – he added -. There was more support for Italy not getting the third installment than for the Davis Cup. Despite everything, we obtained the third, fourth and by the end of the year we will deliver the objectives of the fifth and revised the Plan.”

Meloni in the Senate: “Transforming the EU from a bureaucratic giant to a political one”

“SI very much agree with enlargement. It is a strategic choice for all of us. Enlargement is good. If we imagined an EU with 30-32 member states this would bring new challenges. And we will talk about this, just as we will talk about the reforms that will have to be made. You will also have to think about the budget. We must not make the mistake of starting from a decision-making process, but from what the EU must deal with. The EU must focus on matters that cannot be addressed by individual states. This is the position I am pursuing. The European Union must be transformed from a ‘bureaucratic giant to a political giant'”, concluded Meloni.

