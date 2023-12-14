“The path taken is virtuous”

From 2020 to 2022 in Italy the excess mortality of over 65s saw a continuously growing trend, reaching a peak of +15%. The summer of 2023, characterized by intense and prolonged heat waves, shows a significant trend reversal.

The data from the Daily Mortality Surveillance System (SiSMG), described in the report edited by the ASL Roma Epidemiology Department1, indicate that excess mortality in the cities of Central-Southern Italy has reduced from +16% in 2022 to +4 % of 2023. In Northern cities, however, a decline in mortality was recorded, with an excess of -5% compared to expected.

“For the first time, we are returning to pre-2020 levels” underlines Minister Orazio Schillaci “This means that the path undertaken with the numerous initiatives implemented to strengthen health services and to help citizens to deal with heat waves.”

These figures, the meaning of which deserves further investigation, suggest that it is possible to reduce the impact of heat waves on the health of citizens through regulatory, organizational and information measures, even in a context of climate change which is making these events increasingly frequent and intense.

These are Italy’s good practices on heat wave management, which Minister Schillaci presented at COP28:

the increase in citizens’ awareness of the risks of heat waves, achieved also thanks to the diffusion of institutional communication campaigns with the involvement of the presenter Carlo Conti as a testimonial and the participation of Minister Schillaci in national news programs, the dissemination of advice for population drawn up with the collaboration of the federations of health professions and the publication of forecast and warning bulletins on heat waves; the improvement of the preparation of health services, which have strengthened their emergency plans for heat waves, for example through the establishment of the “Heat Code” in the emergency rooms, the activation of local clinics 7 days a week – 12 noon for access related to the effects of the heat, the strengthening of the medical emergency service, the reactivation of the USCAR (Special Regional Care Continuity Units) to encourage home care and avoid inappropriate access to the emergency room; the activation of the public utility number 1500 “let’s protect ourselves from the heat”, to provide information and assistance to citizens, in particular those of advanced age or with self-sufficiency problems, providing orientation to the socio-health services present in the national territory and carrying out at the same time also telephone counseling activities.

The national plan for the prevention of the effects of heat on health has been strengthened over the last year through specific projects National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CCM) of the Ministry of Health and targeted communication campaigns, also in English, and is coordinated by National competence center Department of Epidemiology SSR Lazio Region (DEP Lazio).

