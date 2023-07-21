Home » Syncytial virus, ok from the EMA to the vaccine for newborns and over 60
Syncytial virus, ok from the EMA to the vaccine for newborns and over 60

Italy Photo Press

A vaccine against the syncytial virus is on the way. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has in fact recommended the marketing authorization of Abrysvo, a vaccine to protect infants up to 6 months and the over 60s from lower respiratory tract diseases caused by this type of virus. Usually the symptoms are mild, similar to those of a cold, but in vulnerable people they can cause serious effects. Abrysvo is the first anti-RSV drug to get the green light from the agency, it is bivalent and recombinant.

