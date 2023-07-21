Syncytial virus, ok from the EMA to the vaccine for newborns and over 60

Italy Photo Press

A vaccine against the syncytial virus is on the way. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has in fact recommended the marketing authorization of Abrysvo, a vaccine to protect infants up to 6 months and the over 60s from lower respiratory tract diseases caused by this type of virus. Usually the symptoms are mild, similar to those of a cold, but in vulnerable people they can cause serious effects. Abrysvo is the first anti-RSV drug to get the green light from the agency, it is bivalent and recombinant.

