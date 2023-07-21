Home » Gpi: preliminary semester, revenues over 190 million
The Board of Gpi examined the preliminary consolidated data for the first half of 2023, in view of the final approval on 29 September 2023. In the first half of 2023, the Company recorded consolidated revenues exceeding €190 million (approx. +12.5% ​​compared to €168.9 million in the first half of 2022) and consolidated Ebitda greater than €24.5 million (approx. +41.6%). The Ebitda margin therefore rises by approx. 270 bps, i.e. from 10.2% to approx. 12.9%.

The very positive results are attributable to the increased demand for digital solutions by the healthcare systems, in Italy and abroad, in a context that sees the global market for healthcare digitization growing strongly also in the years to come. The significant growth in margins is due to the greater weight of the strategic technological areas, in particular that of Software.

In the first half of 2023, the Gpi Group was awarded numerous contracts, in Italy and abroad: the electronic medical record for all the hospitals in Lombardy, telemedicine for Friuli Venezia Giulia, the pathological anatomy software for the Veneto region, the BPO services for the CUP of Lombardy and the robotics for the automation of the drug warehouse for the hospitals in the Canary Islands, to name a few significant ones.

The Company expects to continue to grow also in the second half of the year and to achieve the revenue and margin targets it has set itself. On the one hand, the characteristic increase of the seasonality of the business is expected, on the other, the completion of the acquisition of the French group Evolucare is foreseen, the closing of which is expected within the third quarter of the current year. Growth, both organic and externally, supports the Company’s development path towards the objectives of the 2022-2024 Industrial Strategic Plan which provides for revenues of around 500 million euros and an EBITDA margin of more than 17%.

