Acne Studios Shenzhen MixC Store: A Stunning Renovation and Fashionable Upgrade

Title: Acne Studios Shenzhen MixC Store to Undergo Renewal and Upgrade in 2023

Date: July 10, 2023

The highly acclaimed Acne Studios Shenzhen MixC store is set to undergo a renewal and upgrade on July 10, 2023. This iconic store, located in Shenzhen’s Vientiane City, will be transformed into a cutting-edge fashion destination, providing customers with an enhanced shopping experience.

Covering a sprawling area of 458 square meters across two floors, the Acne Studios Shenzhen MixC store was built by Halleröd, a notable brand partner, and a design team hailing from Stockholm, Sweden. The store’s new appearance will feature a fully transparent glass curtain wall that beautifully complements the interior’s pink metal, creating a unique sense of technology and spatial effects. The interior walls and ceilings will boast bright high-gloss paint, while the ground and stairs will be adorned with pink-toned granite, exuding an atmosphere that is both casual and relaxed, yet high-end and solemn.

Adding to the store’s allure, the furniture has been specially crafted for Acne Studios by renowned British designer Max Lamb. Among the highlights are a pink wool suede carpet and a leather sofa in a combination of lotus root powder and positive red. These carefully chosen materials and colors strike a delicate balance, enhancing the visual appeal of the store. Benoît Lalloz, a long-term collaborating designer, has also contributed to the upgraded store with his lighting installations. The simple and exquisite design of the lamps and lanterns, embedded at varying lengths, lends an individualistic touch to the store’s ambiance. Additionally, artist Daniel Silver’s mannequins bring a three-dimensional and lifelike interaction between people and space. Finally, visitors will experience a touch of intrigue with the introduction of a new blue cube device, designed to showcase Acne Studios’ core denim series, creating a visually captivating display and cultivating a diverse fashion space.

Those eager to explore the renewed Acne Studios Shenzhen MixC store can visit Shop A1A2T106, T209, Floor 1, Phase III, Mixc City, Luohu District, Shenzhen. Fashion enthusiasts are advised to mark their calendars for the July 10 reopening, as the upgraded store promises an unparalleled shopping experience.

In conclusion, the upcoming renewal and upgrade of the Acne Studios Shenzhen MixC store signifies the brand’s commitment to offering customers an extraordinary shopping environment. With its innovative design, carefully curated furniture, and captivating visual elements, the store is poised to solidify its position as a must-visit destination for fashion-forward individuals in Shenzhen.

