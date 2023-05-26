Home » “Meloni is a Nazi at heart”. The premier sues the historian Luciano Canfora
“Meloni is a Nazi at heart”. The premier sues the historian Luciano Canfora

“Meloni is a Nazi at heart”. The premier sues the historian Luciano Canfora

Luciano Canfora sued by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Photo Lapresse

Meloni sues Luciano Canfora, the accusation is of defamation

Georgia Melons drag him to court historical Luciano from Bari Camphor. The scholar defined the then leader of Brothers of Italy in oppositionnow head of government, “neo-Nazi at heart“. The offending sentence was pronounced by Canfora in a Bari high school about one year ago. Meloni, immediately announced on social media, after posting the video in which the philologist from Bari pronounced those words, that he would sued. And after more than a year she really did. The answer of Melons had arrived on Facebook: “Listen to the philologist Luciano Canfora who, in a school in Bari, defines me as a “neo-Nazi at heart”.

Unacceptable words– continues Meloni in the post on social media – once again pronounced by a person who should deal with culture and training and who instead ends up doing calf propaganda to young students. No one will take away the lawsuit…”. Last night the professor, defended by the lawyer Michele Laforgia, – reports La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno – was notified a statement of identification with the appointment of the defender signed by the prosecutor of Bari Giuseppe Dentamaro from which it appears that Luciano Canfora is under investigation for defamation following a lawsuit by Giorgia Meloni.

