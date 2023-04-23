Meloni more quoted than Schlein on the net but 33% of the comments are negative

According to the Political Observatory of Reputation Science, the premier is the most cited online, but 33% of the comments are negative. On the other hand, the sentiment for the new secretary of the PD Schlein is positive (46%)

Giorgia Meloni beats Elly Schlein on social media, but the premier loses the reputation challenge. Reputation Science, a leading company in the analysis and management of online reputation, analyzed the web reputation of the prime minister and the secretary of the Democratic Party. Schlein enjoys 46% positive sentiment. However, Meloni’s is much lower: despite the over 7 million followers of her social profiles, only 15% of internet content shows appreciation for the leader of the Brothers of Italy, compared to 33% of criticism.

Meloni is more cited than Schlein. Between February and March of this year, the prime minister received 46,000 citations online, against 29,000 from the former vice president of Emilia-Romagna. The temporal trend – again according to the analysis by Reputation Science – demonstrates how the attention of the web towards the leader of the Democratic Party was concentrated on the occasion of her victory in the primaries, to then decrease in the following weeks. The media attention towards the premier appears to be growing in the first weeks of March.

Mirror the performance of the two leaders: an increase in the contents of one corresponds to an increase in the volumes of the other. Symptom of how their political opposition, which found its peak in the challenge to the Chamber. A topic of particular interest is the ‘viral’ of the social content that mentions the two political leaders. The top three pieces of content with the most engagement (likes, comments, and shares) are three TikTok videos. A platform manned by Meloni, but not by Schlein.

