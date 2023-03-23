Meloni towards the EU Council

The intervention of the group leader in the Senate of the League has aroused much perplexity Maximilian Romeofaithful man of Matthew Salvini, and who has long been considered one of the more moderate faces of the party. But these words of the Northern League senator, who has expressed doubts, even legitimate ones, about the possible escalation that we risk facing in the Ukrainian conflictI’m certainly not a surprise.

That the Lega for some time he has certainly not looked kindly on this race to arm Ukraine, with no sign of diplomatic overtures of any kind and no glimmer of a ceasefire on the horizon, it is well known. And therefore the attempt of those who seek to highlight the intervention of. certainly appears instrumental Romeo as a sort of attack or dissociation of the party from the government.

Certainly the Melons You may not have welcomed this intervention very favorably, but you are well aware that three distinct realities must coexist within your majority, which however ultimately pursue a single objective, even if with strategies that do not always fully agree. This is what usually happens in all coalition governments. In this climate begins a European Council very delicate for our country, and in which the prime minister will probably try to find some support to cool some of the hot spirits that overheat his majority at home.

The first burning issue he will have to deal with can only be that concerning i migrants, on which Europe finally seems to be giving some signs of openness towards the Italian government. The issue of migrants has always been one of the strong arguments of the party Salviniand certainly returning to the Council with some results on this front, would also be important to reassure Salvini and his followers.

