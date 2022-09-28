On September 28, according to Sino-Singapore Jingwei report, after FAW-Volkswagen was exposed to push pop-up advertisements to the central control screen in the navigation, another blogger claimed that Mercedes-Benz cars also received similar pop-up advertisements.

The above report said that on the 28th, Sino-Singapore Jingwei called Mercedes-Benz customer service as a consumer. The other party said that the pop-up advertisement must not have popped up by the Mercedes-Benz car system itself, but may have popped up with the help of third-party software.

“The Mercedes-Benz car system itself will not implant any advertisements, and there will be no pop-up advertisements, because the car system system controls the vehicle. If it is an advertisement that pops up directly, it may be that the owner has opened a third-party software.” The above customer service said.

According to the customer service, if the car owner has downloaded the A software, and the A software has cooperated with Mercedes-Benz, then the device that has downloaded the A software will have an advertisement pop-up. If you want to refuse the pop-up, you can close the A software.