Yitang

Stay elegant,stay with CM+

Enjoy the beauty and elegance

/

Yi Shu Zai“Ideal Life”said:

“What is an ideal life?

Don’t eat too well, dress too well

But you must be free and not feel any pressure

Like-minded partners, lively and lovely children

Having enough food and clothing is already ideal. “

Yitang creates an “elegant, warm and beautiful” lifestyle – Tang life. Be nice, build a beautiful family, beautiful nature, and beautiful neighborhood; be warm, provide warm services like begonia, let guests enjoy the happiness like home; be elegant, provide sharing and integration, create a diverse space experience and exchange community, let Residents feel the warmth of their neighbors.

Tangyue Space Tangxin Community Tangxin Service

Yitang, Tang and Tang are connected, and integrates the concept of Chinese beautiful community life of gathering, harmony, kindness and elegance in the Tangyue space; provides a beautiful living community with multiple space facilities and intelligent innovative products as the core; creates a beautiful, very oriental characteristic Aesthetic living space allows residents to experience an elegant and beautiful life.

One Tang Tang Yue Space

Warm and elegant Tangyue space

Efficient and convenient Tangyue space

Happy and beautiful Tangyue space

focus space

From the aspects of intelligent technology, diversified space, etc.

Let everyone who comes to Yitang

Enjoy the beauty and elegance

01

SERVICED APARTMENT

Tangyue Space is full of flowers

Experience the elegant taste of Begonia flowers

In the heyday of the Tang and Song Dynasties, Begonia flowers, known as “national beauty”, were often used in mansions and courtyards, reflecting the noble and elegant style. Where there are begonias, it can always naturally endow the space with an elegant and beautiful visual sense.

The elegance of Begonia flows through every detail of CMSK Shekou Yitang Service Apartment. Nest into the soft sofa, rest on the begonia pillow, hold a cup of hot coffee, the aroma of coffee dances with the begonia on the cup, warm your fingertips, and warm your heart.

In Yitang’s space, the warmth and elegance are infiltrated with the style of life, and people are affected by this elegance and quietness.

02

SERVICED APARTMENT

Tangyue Space’s Wisdom Space

Luxurious and convenient life

The lifestyle of urban elites is simple and efficient. China Merchants Shekou Yitang Service Apartment integrates intelligent systems with advanced technologies such as intelligent voice and smart home, allowing you to enjoy a smart life.

Shenzhen East Gate Yitang Service Apartment

Staying in Yitang, living in the room, whispering “Xiaodu”, whether it is to turn on the air conditioner to enjoy the coolness in a hot summer, or to turn off the lights before going to sleep with Zhou Gong, or to turn on the TV for a moment of entertainment, you don’t need to do it yourself. Intelligent system in one step. A beautiful life “on call” is the wisdom space.

Intelligent voice to open the curtain▲

In Yitang, there are many possibilities in life, spend more time doing what you want to do, and get multiple enjoyments of 1+1=N.

03

SERVICED APARTMENT

Leisure Package of Tangyue Space

touch the beauty of life

Living in Yitang is not limited to home. China Merchants Shekou Yitang Service Apartment provides a platform for more community exchanges and quality life. Step out of the door and touch the beauty of life in the diversified supporting spaces.

In your spare time, go to the gym to sweat and feel the joy of exercise; or go to the breakfast room to enjoy breakfast and enjoy a leisurely moment.

@Gym

@Leisure Reading Room

If you want to experience parent-child time, you might as well move to the Lego room and accompany your children to explore the fun of Lego; experience the joy of playing football, basketball and golf in the children’s activity area; feel the joy of play in the large outdoor outdoor swimming pool; Family time.

▲ Lego Room

▲ Children’s activity area

▲ Children’s reading room

▲ Outdoor swimming pool

▲ Children’s football field

Yu Yitang

Encounter Aesthetic Space