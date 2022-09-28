In fact, it is not difficult to change iPhone ringtones. Most people will be stuck at not knowing how to make iPhone ringtones. In fact, it is not difficult to make iPhone ringtones at all, and it can even be achieved easily without going through a computer, as long as this technique is used.

This article will teach you the four most practical iPhone ringtone making skills in 2022. Download from ringtones and use Grageband to convert them into mobile ringtones. You can also download MP3 music directly through YouTube and change them to iPhone ringtones. Whether it is a paid or free skill, it will be sorted out and told at one time. Everyone.

iPhone ringtone making tips 1: YouTube music with Grageband ringtone tutorial

1. iPhone Ringtone Download: Convert MP3 Music with YouTube

Step 1. First open YouTube to find the music you want to make, you can find it faster through the “song title mv”, and click the “Share” button, then select the “Copy Link” URL.

Step 2. Open the “YouTube to MP3 Website” directly through the iPhone browser, paste the YouTube link, click the “Download MP3” button, the advertisement will pop up during the process, close the page directly and go back to the webpage and click “Please right-click this link. And select “Save as..” button to download MP3 music files through iPhone.

Step 3. After the download is complete, click the “Download Button” to select “Download Items”, and press the big mirror button below to confirm whether the MP3 file has been downloaded to the iPhone device.

2. Convert ringtones via Grageband

As long as the iPhone device has MP3 music files, you can use the “Grageband APP” to make iPhone ringtones. If you delete it or can’t find it before, download it from the App Store below, and follow the steps for making iPhone ringtones:

Step 1. Open the “GarageBand” APP from your iPhone, and click “Recorder” directly.

Step 2. Click the “Track” button in the upper left corner, and click the “Loop” icon in the upper right corner to load the music.

Step 3. Switch to the “Files” page and select “Browse Items from File App”.

Step 4. Find the MP3 music file you just downloaded, and you can load the audio file directly into the GarageBand App. If you can’t find it, you can click the lower right corner to switch to the “Browse” page, which is usually stored in the iCloud Downloads folder.

Step 5. Press and hold the MP3 music directly from the list, you can directly drag the audio source to the audio track, it is recommended to move to the leftmost starting position.

Step 6. You can start editing the iPhone ringtone clips. The controllable dragging function will appear at the head and tail. You can listen to confirm the desired length. Pay special attention to the maximum length of iPhone ringtones, which can only be limited to 30 seconds. You need to adjust to the desired music clips. In fact, it doesn’t matter if it exceeds the time, and finally the output of GarageBand App will also be cropped by itself.

Also remember to click the “gear” setting in the upper right corner and turn on the “fade out” function of the ringtone, so that the ringtone can have a fade out sound effect.

Step 7. After editing the iPhone ringtone, click the “Down Arrow” in the upper left corner and select “My Songs”.

Step 8. Press and hold the “My Songs” project you just created, and select “Rename”, change it to a recognizable file name, and click “Finish” in the upper right corner after the input is complete.

Step 9. After changing the file name, press and hold the project again and select “Share”.

Step 10. Then from the Convert and Share Songs page, select “Ringtones”, which means you want to convert MP3 music to iPhone ringtones.

Step 11. You can customize the name to be displayed in the iOS ringtone settings. It is recommended to enter the song name for better identification, and finally click “Output” in the upper right corner.

Step 12. After waiting for the conversion output, the ringtone output success message is displayed, click “OK”, and the iPhone ringtone is successfully created!

3. Apply homemade iPhone ringtones

Finally, select “Sound and Haptic Feedback” from the iOS “Settings”, click the “Ringtone” setting, and you will see that the iPhone ringtone you just made has appeared in the options, which can be used as a ringtone for incoming calls or a wake-up alarm.

【Analysis of advantages and disadvantages】

The advantage is that it is free of money and computer operation. You can download music from YouTube through your iPhone and make ringtones immediately.

Disadvantage It takes a lot of time to operate the download and Garageboand editing steps.

iPhone Ringtone Making Tips 2: Buy Ringtones from iTunes Store

If you are too lazy to use YouTube to download MP3 music, and then use GarageBand to make ringtones, the faster way is to buy “ringtones” directly from the iTunes Store, and you can directly apply your favorite ringtones for a small fee.

However, pay attention to the purchase of “ringtones” in the iTunes Store, not directly from the music library to select the songs to be purchased, which will cause you to purchase a single piece of music instead of ringtones. The correct way to buy is to search for music directly from the iTunes Store, then switch Go to the “Ringtone” page, the number of ringtone seconds will be displayed for 30 seconds, and the price will be NT$30, you can click to buy.

After purchasing, the ringtone will be directly stored in the iPhone ringtone setting page. You can go to “Settings” > “Sound and Haptic Feedback” > “Ringtone” to see the ringtone song you just purchased! One click to apply directly.

【Analysis of advantages and disadvantages】

The advantage is that it is simple and fast and does not take too much time, which is very suitable for lazy people.

The disadvantage is that it costs NT$30, which is more expensive than the price of a single song, and it is impossible to edit the desired clips by yourself.

iPhone Ringtone Making Skill 3: Download and Convert Ringtone APP

In addition, there are many ringtone making apps on the App Store that can be downloaded. Most of them are similar. Most of the “ringtone apps” only provide ringtone music downloads. In the end, they can only be converted into iPhone ringtones through the Garageband App.

Taking the “Mobile Ringtone Maker – Ringtone Setting Assistant” app as an example, it provides a ringtone download function, which will provide a lot of ringtone music. You can also listen to it if you click it. After confirming, you can click “Download” on the far right.

The downloaded ringtones can be manually cropped and faded out and faded out through the ringtones. Finally, click “Make Ringtones” and it will be automatically imported to the Garageband App to start editing. The subsequent steps are similar to the previous steps for converting ringtones on iPhone.

【Analysis of advantages and disadvantages】

The advantage is that it is free, and you don’t have to spend too much time downloading MP3 music through YouTube, and you can download a variety of different ringtones directly from the APP.

Disadvantage: You have to go through Garageband to convert to iPhone ringtones, and there are a little more ads.

iPhone Ringtone Making Tips 4: Make Ringtones with iTunes

If you have a computer, you can also use iTunes to make iPhone ringtones directly. For detailed steps, please refer to “4 steps to make iPhone ringtones with the latest iTunes”.

Epilogue

The above four tricks are the skills of making ringtones through iTunes or iPhone, you can choose according to your needs, whether it is free or paid, if you don’t want to spend too much time, in fact, using the iTunes Store is quite fast, as long as you save the money for a drink Obtain genuine authorized music ringtones, if you prefer to do DIY, using Garageband App to make ringtones is definitely suitable for you.

