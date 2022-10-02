Home Business Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV imaginary image exposed on October 16th
A few days ago, some overseas media exposed a set of imaginary pictures of the Mercedes-EQE SUV. The new car will be launched globally on October 16. The new car will continue the design style of the Mercedes-Benz EQ family in appearance, and will be introduced by Beijing Benz in the future.

In terms of appearance, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV continues the design style of the Mercedes-Benz EQ family. A closed trim panel is used in the center of the front face, supplemented by a dot-matrix design, which is highly recognizable by the brand. It is equipped with a polygonal headlight group. A scaled-down version of the EQS (parameters|inquiry) SUV. The new car is equipped with aluminum lightweight rims that are more aerodynamically designed. In the future, the domestic version is likely to adopt a new design of low wind resistance rims.

Previously, the official released the interior pictures of Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. The interior of the new car adopts a family-style design, continuing the interior design concept of EQS. The new car is equipped with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and a super-sized triple screen. The latest MBUX Hyperscreen car is built in. machine system. In addition, the new car adds a through-type air outlet above the central control, the interior is surrounded by multi-color ambient lights, equipped with brown seats, and a large area of ​​the interior is covered with mixed leather, thereby improving the grade of the interior. sense.

In terms of power, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV will provide two-wheel-drive single-motor and four-wheel-drive dual-motor models at the same time. The single-motor model has a maximum power of 215kW (292 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 530Nm. In terms of battery life, the new car will be equipped with a battery pack with a capacity of 90.6kWh, with a cruising range of 650km.

Editor’s point of view: The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV comes from the EVA2 platform and can be regarded as “the electric version of the Mercedes-Benz GLE”. Its product strength is worth looking forward to. After the release of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, it will be introduced into China by Beijing Benz in the future. After the new car is launched, the competitor will be locked in Audi. e-tron (parameter | inquiry), BMW iX (parameter | inquiry) and other models.

