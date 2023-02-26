In a blink of an eye, the time has entered the end of February 2023 non-stop. Since February, many manufacturers have begun to actively promote the development and launch of new cars. In the upcoming March, there will be a variety of heavyweight new cars in various market segments, including the new Mercedes-Benz GLC, the new Sylphy, Wuling Bingo, the new generation Trumpchi GS3 Shadow Speed, etc. Let’s take a look.

Zero Run C11 Extended Range: It is expected to be launched in early March

Highlights of the model: the comprehensive cruising range exceeds 1000km

As a medium-sized SUV and the first extended-range model of Leapmotor, the Leapmotor C11 extended-range version has started pre-sale on February 9 (159,800-200,000 yuan), and is expected to be officially launched in early March. Delivery will be in mid-March.

In terms of appearance, the body size of the Leaprun C11 extended range version is basically the same as that of the pure electric version, and there are only a few differences in design details. In terms of interior, the interior of the zero run C11 extended range version is consistent with the pure electric version.

In terms of power, the Leaprun C11 range-extended version will be equipped with a range-extended hybrid system consisting of a 1.2T range extender and an electric motor. The maximum power of the 1.2T engine as a range extender is 96kW, and the maximum power of the driving motor is 200kW. In terms of battery life, the new car uses a self-developed through-type battery pack with a battery capacity of 43.74kWh. Under CLTC conditions, the Leapmotor C11 extended range version has a pure electric cruising range of 285 kilometers and a comprehensive cruising range of 1024 kilometers. In terms of fuel consumption, it is reported that the fuel consumption of the car is 0.73 liters per 100 kilometers under the WLTC working condition, and 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers under the feeding state.

Comments: As another achievement of the Leapmotor brand’s “global self-research” strategy, compared with competing products, the Leapmotor C11 extended range version is indeed the most attractive price-extended range electric medium-sized SUV. With this advantage, its appearance may further promote the growth of Leapmotor car sales.

The new Sylphy and the new Sylphy electric drive version e-POWER: Expected to be launched on March 10

Model highlights: newly upgraded V-motion family-style grille, second-generation e-POWER electric energy hybrid system

As an annual facelift model, the exterior and interior of the new car have undergone significant upgrades visible to the naked eye.

In terms of appearance, the core change of the all-new Sylphy and the all-new Sylphy e-POWER is that the front face adopts the newly upgraded V-Motion family-style grille, which is decorated with classic V-shaped chrome plating, which is elegant and majestic at the same time. There is no lack of sense of future technology. The matched brand-new lens-type LED headlights with far and near beams, as well as the flowing LED turn signals, are both beautiful and practical. It is worth mentioning that the newly upgraded V-motion family-style grille of the new Sylphy electric drive version e-POWER adopts a matrix layout composed of high-gloss black and chrome-plated trim, which is more futuristic than the fuel version. .

The side shape of the body continues the slender and agile style of the current model. As can be seen from the official pictures released so far, the new Sylphy and the new Sylphy Electric Drive version e-POWER can be matched with 16-inch five-spoke cutting wheels and 17-inch peak-cut cutting wheels respectively. Styles vary. In terms of the rear of the car, the newly remodeled model adds a penetrating chrome-plated trim at the bottom of the rear of the car, which not only increases the visual width of the body, but also increases the layering and sporty atmosphere of the rear.

In terms of interior, the emergence of a 12.3-inch color high-definition capacitive touch screen will greatly improve the sense of technology in the cockpit and the practicality of driving. The brand-new Sylphy Electric Drive Edition ePOWER also provides ice rock blue/obsidian black double color matching and skyline red/obsidian black double color matching to meet the individual needs of young users.

In terms of power, the fuel version is still equipped with a 1.6L engine with a maximum power of 99kW and a peak torque of 159N m. The electric drive version of e-POWER will adopt the second-generation e-POWER electric energy hybrid system, which is different from traditional mechanical hybrids. The internal combustion engine is only used for power generation and does not participate in driving. The whole process is driven by electric motors. It is reported that the system includes a 1.2L engine with a maximum power of 53kW and a high-power motor with the same root as the Nissan LEAF model.

Comments: Sylphy, as the sales manager of Dongfeng Nissan, faces the continuous upgrading and changes of the current audience’s consumption tastes, and has carried out a new upgrade according to the trend, which will surely bring more choices to the family sedan market.

Roewe RX9: It is expected to be listed in early March

Highlights of the model: the only 47-inch penetrating screen in its class, equipped with four independent air seats as standard

Roewe RX9, as the new flagship mid-to-large SUV of SAIC Roewe, has been pre-ordered on February 15 and is expected to be officially launched in early March.

As a luxury large six-seater SUV mainly targeting the household market, in terms of size, the new Roewe RX94983/1967/1786mm in length, width and height and 2915mm in wheelbase make it have excellent driving space in the car.

In terms of appearance, the overall shape of the Roewe RX9 based on the “emotional rhythm” industrial aesthetic design concept is tough and fashionable. From the large-size Ronglin Xinghui grille with an inverted trapezoidal design on the front face, the sharp headlights on both sides; to the Z-shaped through-type taillights at the rear of the car, they all present a strong visual impact. The side body is slender and stylish, and the silver chrome-plated window frame trim extends to the D-pillar position, echoing the chrome-plated skirt trim on the side of the car. The hidden door handle helps to enhance the sense of luxury while reducing wind resistance.

For the interior part, the overall color matching of warm white + warm brown is supplemented by wood grain decorative strips, which are high-end and attractive. In addition, the hidden air-conditioning outlets and piano-style multimedia buttons under the triple screen make the central control panel more layered. The new style of gear lever shape further enhances the visual freshness and sense of technology in the car.

The core highlight is the unique 47-inch penetrating screen design in its class, which is composed of a full LCD instrument, a large-size central control screen and an LCD screen in front of the co-pilot. It is reported that the new car will adopt the Luoshen intelligent cockpit system including AI voice assistant and intelligent navigation, and will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, so as to realize convenient and smooth digital intelligent interaction.

In terms of driving comfort, the new car will be equipped with 4 independent aviation-grade seats as standard, and the first and second rows will be equipped with 140° reclining seats, seat ventilation, and unique graphene heating massage functions. In addition, the car will also be equipped with a BOSE full-seat audio system with 12 speakers, which will fully fill the VIP experience in the cockpit.

In terms of power, the new Roewe RX9 is equipped with a 20A4E 2.0T L4 turbocharged engine with a maximum power of 172kW, and is matched with a 9AT automatic transmission.

Comments: The new Roewe RX9, which is precisely anchored in the six-seater medium and large SUV market, intends to gain a share of the market segment with a starting price of less than 200,000 yuan and good competitiveness. It is worth waiting to see whether it will succeed .

All-new Trumpchi GS3 Shadow Speed: Expected to be launched in early and mid-March

Model highlights: 7.5 seconds to break through 100 acceleration, fuel consumption 6.18L/100km

As a highly playable and cost-effective entry-level SUV model launched by GAC Trumpchi, the new generation of Trumpchi GS3 Shadow Speed, including the GS3 R-style version, has a total of four configuration models that were officially launched in late February. Open pre-sale (pre-sale price 88,000 yuan – 112,000 yuan), and will be officially listed in the middle of March,

In terms of size and space, the wheelbase of the new generation of Trumpchi GS3 Shadow Speed ​​has been increased by 90mm on the basis of the old model, reaching 2650mm, which makes the rear passengers have more ideal legroom.

In terms of appearance, GAC Trumpchi’s family-oriented “Star Diamond Lingying” design language first set the tone for the whole vehicle’s posture and shape with its sharp and dynamic characteristics, and the H-shaped face such as the “Autobot” mask and helmet The front face, like binocular headlights and light dart taillights with triangular cutting elements throughout, empowers the high-energy and reliable sense of the vehicle from the design details.

The front face of the R-style version has a wind blade front shovel design, and is embellished with grapefruit orange in many places; the rear adopts the center-mounted double-outlet tail row layout of the center launcher, and is equipped with exclusive 19-inch wheels. , the whole is more combative.

In terms of interior, the overall adopts an enveloping design: the visual integrated shuttle screen, the small and exquisite electronic shift lever like an energy crystal, and the overall concave surface treatment of the center console are the highlights of the interior design. It is worth mentioning that the new car has newly added two exterior paint colors, graphene gray and salt lake blue. In terms of interior color, in addition to the classic and calm “Light Wave Blue”, there is also a “Wizard Green” theme color scheme with green as the main color and more in line with female aesthetics.

In terms of power, both the regular version and the R-style version are equipped with the third-generation 1.5T GDI direct injection engine + 7WDCT golden powertrain of Julang Power. Among them, the third-generation 1.5T GDI engine with the highest effective thermal efficiency of 40.48% has a maximum power of 130KW and a peak torque of 270N m. Through the original GCCS high-efficiency combustion control patent technology + Miller cycle design, combined with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox with a comprehensive transmission efficiency of 96%, it brings dynamic response, fuel consumption performance, smooth driving and fuel economy to the new car. A comprehensive performance of multiple wins. Thanks to the exclusive optional 235/45ZR19 Michelin PILOT SPORT 4 tires and the more aggressive SPORT+ mode, the R-style version has an acceleration of 7.5 seconds to 100 kilometers per second.

Comments: For the new generation of Trumpchi GS3 Shadow Speed, an entry-level SUV model with high playability and high cost performance, I hope it can capture its own loyal fans.

Changan Yida: It is expected to be listed at the end of March

Model highlights: 5.99L/100km low fuel consumption

On February 20, at Changan Yida’s global pre-sale conference, Changan Yida launched a total of 3 configuration models, and the pre-sale range is 89,900 to 110,900 yuan. Changan Yida was born in the Changan Ark architecture, which shows the brand-new car-making concept of Changan Automobile R&D 4.0 era, and Yida is therefore equipped with many advanced technologies of Changan Automobile.

In terms of body size, as a compact sedan, the Yida has an overall size of 4770*1840*1440 (1450) mm and a long wheelbase of 2765 mm, thanks to the optimization of the aspect ratio and wheel width ratio of the Ark architecture , so that the design of Yida is more in line with the design trend of long wheelbase, short front overhang, low vehicle height and large wheel hub.

In terms of appearance, Yida adopts a new design language. The front of the car adopts a futuristic front grille and slender headlights. It can be seen from the side of the car that the new car incorporates a fastback style, and has a relatively low posture, supplemented by an 18-inch Energy rhythmic wheels, hidden door handles and a simple and straight waistline make the vehicle avant-garde and sporty without losing its technological style.

In terms of interior, the new car adopts an extremely simple yet technological design style. The visual core is a smart dual-screen composed of a horizontal 10.25-inch high-definition full LCD instrument and a vertically arranged 13.2-inch high-definition touch control screen. In addition, the yacht-style shift mechanism is also a bright design of the interior. In terms of smart equipment, Changan Yida is equipped with a new generation of full-scene smart interactive system. In addition, functions such as 540° high-definition panoramic images, IACC integrated adaptive cruise control, lane assist system, and parallel assist system are also available on the new car.

In terms of power, Yida is equipped with a new generation of Blue Whale NE 1.5T high-pressure direct injection engine, which adopts the original AGILE high-efficiency ultra-clean combustion system, with a maximum power of 125kW and a maximum torque of 260N m. Matching with the engine is Blue Whale’s new generation 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, which is equipped with multiple innovative technologies such as intelligent pre-downshift, and the comprehensive transmission efficiency is as high as 96%. low fuel consumption.

Comments: As a new force in the sedan market of Changan Automobile, Yida will join hands with Yidong PLUS, UNI-V and other products in the future to provide more diversified choices for users with differentiated needs.

Feifan F7: It is expected to be launched at the end of March

Model highlights: RISING MAX 43-inch triple screen/replaceable battery design

As a mid-to-large luxury pure electric sedan under Feifan Motors, Feifan F7 has started pre-sale on February 5 (pre-sale price is 280,000-350,000 yuan). Recently, the first trial-produced vehicle officially rolled off the assembly line at SAIC’s Lingang Smart Factory, entering the final product verification stage before delivery. It is reported that the new car will be officially launched and delivered at the end of March.

In terms of size, the length, width and height of Feifan F7 are 5000/1953/1494mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 3000mm. Compared with Feifan R7, Feifan F7 has more advantages in body length, width and wheelbase data. In terms of appearance, the front face of Feifan F7 basically continues the family-style design language of R7. The structure is simple and full of technology. According to the law of golden ratio, the drag coefficient of the vehicle is only 0.206Cd.

In terms of interior, the design style of R7 is basically continued. The 43-inch wide true-color triple screen in the front row and the 8-inch interactive multimedia entertainment screen in the second row are the core. Create a more private and independent space experience. In terms of intelligent driving, Feifan F7 will be equipped with a full-stack self-developed RISING PILOT high-end intelligent driving system. Through the 32 perception hardware and RISING PILOT fully integrated high-end intelligent driving system equipped on the vehicle, it will help high-end, continuous, zero-anxiety and continuous evolution. Achievement of intelligent driving function experience.

In terms of power, it is reported that Feifan F7 will provide two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions for sale, and provide two options of 600km and 666km endurance versions. Among them, Feifan F7 two-wheel drive version has the fastest acceleration time of 5.7 seconds from 0 to 100km/h, and the top speed is 200km/h. The maximum power of the front and rear motors of the four-wheel drive version is 150kW and 250kW respectively, and the fastest acceleration time from 0 to 100km/h is only 3.7 seconds. The battery pack provides a replaceable battery design, with a single-cell energy density as high as 185wh/kg, and a combination of 3 rows of 36 battery cells, which ensures a safe enough ground clearance and does not occupy too much space in the cockpit.

Comments: Feifan F7, as a model based on the pure electric platform car architecture, will form a “Feifan Gemini” lineup with Feifan R7, and jointly compete in China‘s high-end pure electric market.

Wuling Bingo: It is expected to be launched in March

Model highlights: provide fast charging

As a five-door hatchback pure electric new car, Wuling Bingo is positioned above Wuling Hongguang MINIEV, and will be deployed in the new energy market of around 70,000-100,000 yuan.

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of Wuling Bingo are 3950*1708*1580mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2560mm.

In terms of appearance, Wuling Bingo adopts a new design language. The whole vehicle adopts a round and lovely design. The front design is simple. echo. The rear of the car with the ducktail design is also more chic. It is reported that the new car will be available in four colors including Milk Coffee White, Shining Night Black, Aurora Green, and Bingberry Pink.

In terms of interior, the new car adopts a more elegant double-color interior style, and incorporates a lot of round design elements in response to the appearance, and is matched with multiple chrome-plated trims to create a fashionable and exquisite atmosphere. In addition, the new car is equipped with the popular penetrating screen design, double-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and knob-type shift mechanism, which further enhance the vehicle’s high-end and technological sense.

In terms of space, Wuling Bingo first provides a total of 15 storage spaces in the car, including mobile phone slots, cup holders, and glove boxes. Secondly, the rear seats of the new car support 5/5 independent folding. After the overall folding down, it will provide a luggage compartment volume of 790 liters, which can accommodate seven 20-inch cabins at the same time. In addition, Wuling Bingo has developed a sunken trunk that can be finely divided into upper and lower floors.

In terms of power, it is reported that Wuling Bingo will be equipped with a single motor, and the new car will provide a slow charging model with a maximum power of 30kW and a fast/slow charging model with a maximum power of 50kW. In terms of endurance, the new car can provide two options of endurance of 203km and 333km.

Comments: This time, Wuling Bingo will enter the 100,000-class pure electric small car market by virtue of its rounded shape, more refined interior and space design, which is different from Wuling Hongguang MINIEV. There is no shortage of newcomers in the market segment to reap success, let us wait and see.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC: It is expected to be launched in China in March

Model highlights: 7-seater version with extended wheelbase

The new generation of Mercedes-Benz GLC was released in overseas markets last year, and it is reported that the domestic version will be officially launched in March. Compared with the overseas version, the domestic version of the new generation of GLC will continue the Chinese-exclusive extended wheelbase design. The length, width and height of the new car are 4826*1890*1714mm, and the wheelbase is 2977mm. Compared with the current domestic version, the body length has increased by 62mm and the wheelbase has increased. 4mm. The new car will provide 5-seater and 7-seater (2+3+2) seat layouts, and provide four configuration versions of 260L dynamic, 260L luxury, 300L dynamic and 300L luxury.

In terms of appearance, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC will provide two different styles of appearance kits. It is reported that the entry-level 260 L dynamic model will be equipped with an off-road style kit, and the standard AMG sports kit for other models can be optional. The biggest difference between the front face of the new car and the old model is the use of eye-opening headlights with a higher degree of recognition after lighting. The side of the car has changed slightly. The position of the rearview mirror has been moved from the angle between the A-pillar and the door of the current model to the door. The tail adopts a more slender full LED light source taillight, and the design of the bumper and the rear part is more complicated. It is worth mentioning that the body height of the domestic version is increased by 72mm compared with the current model, which may help to improve the driving space experience of the rear passengers.

In terms of interior configuration, it is reported that the new car will be equipped with a dual large-screen design of 12.3-inch high-definition LCD digital instrument screen and 11.9-inch high-definition central touch screen as standard. The latter adopts a suspended design, which connects with the center console with a smooth arc and is slightly inclined to the driver’s side.

In terms of space, the raised rear beam design exclusive to the new long-wheelbase GLC SUV further creates ample rear space. The brand-new foot pedals that come standard on the 7-seater model adopt a streamlined design with a narrow front and a wide rear, making it easier for passengers in the third row to get in and out; Helps to bring a more exclusive third-row feeling.

In terms of power, the new car will be equipped with a 2.0T high-low power M254 (920) engine, of which the GLC 260 L is equipped with a low-power 2.0T engine with a maximum power of 150kW, and the GLC 300 L is equipped with a high-power 2.0T engine with a maximum power of 190kW. High-speed automatic transmission, standard 4MATIC four-wheel drive. It is reported that a model version equipped with a plug-in hybrid system will also be provided in the future.

Comments: As one of the most important best-selling models in the Mercedes-Benz product lineup, GLC SUV can continue the good reputation and market performance of the current model after this refurbishment and optimization, let us wait and see.

Summary: Based on the above new cars that are expected to be launched in March, whether it is the new energy field or the traditional fuel vehicle market, major mainstream brands are still innovating and continuing to make efforts. Perhaps compared to the long-term debate on buying oil or electricity The most important thing is to launch a good product that is really attractive and competitive. Which new car are you still paying attention to? Welcome to leave us a message for interaction.