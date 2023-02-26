Adriano Celentano fell ill and was urgently taken to hospital.

In recent days Adriano Celentano had a respiratory problem which greatly worried his wife to the point of have him rushed to the hospital where they kept it under observation for a few hours. The news, apparently, came from some patients who shared the ward with him and recognized the singer and his wife, the hospital is Alessandro Manzoni.

Adriano Celentano is one of the most popular singers in the Italian musical sphere and throughout his career he has performed great hits such as: 24,000 kisses, Stay away from me, Blue, Please, thanks, sorry, Salt and water and The boy from via Gluck. The last time he appeared on television with a program of him was with Adrian which turned out to be a flop. However, one certainty remains, Adriano Celentano’s music has made history and changed the way rock is played in Italy.

Adriano Celentano’s family had to call an ambulance for the accused singer an illness due has a respiratory problem even if there is no official news in this regard and the dynamics of the facts are not known. At the moment there are only the official testimonials from other patients present in the ward who saw the singer with his wife.

The illness of Adriano Celentano

The news then circulated as a rumor spread by the other patients present at the hospital Alessandro Manzoni and then it would have spread like wildfire. Fans have become very concerned since it was a matter of serious respiratory problems since forcing the couple to show up at the hospital in the middle of the night where the singer was hospitalized to undergo tests.

Claudia Mori remained close to her husband as long as she could, but at a certain point the doctors asked her to wait on the sidelines until the visits were over. Shortly after Celentano’s arrival with his wife, the singer’s private escort also arrived, but he had to remain on the sidelines.

How is Adriano Celentano now

The investigations lasted about a couple of hours before Celentano was discharged and accompanied by his wife and escort to his home. Manzoni’s press office was also contacted who, however, has not released any statement. In recent weeks, Celentano had been very involved on social media, because he had commented on the San Remo Festival, complimenting Amadeus on his conduct and greatly appreciating the Amarcord performance by Gianni Morandi, Massimo Ranieri and Albano. But Celentano also expressed some support for Madame and also commented on the songs in the competition.

However, there was a very strange thing on his part that struck the fans in particular, so as to make them worry, a message he wrote and was unclear: “Also this morning, as usual, I read the newspapers. Now it is CERTAIN… I will never be able to go back to television”. The meaning of this statement is not very clear and fans have started to think of everything, but luckily this statement seems to be unrelated to the health problems encountered these days.