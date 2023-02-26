Bologna still fatal for Inter who do not have excellent memories of Dall’Ara. After abdicating from the Scudetto last year with Radu’s decisive duck, this time a collective mess of the Nerazzurri defense paves the way for a Bologna launched towards Europe. A brake that actually sews the tricolor on the shirts of the Napoli, increasingly unstoppable at +18. And it casts more than a shadow on the Nerazzurri’s season finale, now Inzaghi will have to watch his back from Rome and Milan, and the round of 16 second leg against Porto become a primary objective; the 1-0 at San Siro did not leave Barella and his companions alone.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Osimhen record, eight consecutive games in goal: what he lacks to beat Batistuta and CR7

Braking Inter

Fifth victories in the last 5 games for Motta, this time it is Orsolini who breaks the goal with his seventh seal in this championship a quarter of an hour from the end, fifth goal in 2023 for the striker found again, while LuLa clamorously battens, and without Skriniar, Inzaghi’s defense danced from the first to the last minute. Bologna starts strong and nearly takes the lead on the first two close occasions. Ferguson protests for a shot in the area deflected by Darmian’s arm (after a rebound) and a few seconds later Barrow fishes the winning diagonal for the rossoblù advantage, but Orsato cancels after the Var check due to Dominguez’s offside position that blocks the view by Onana. Inter felt the pinch and Bologna came close to taking the lead again with a double Cambiaso – Soriano shot, the ball hit the crossbar after Onana beat it.

Shy Nerazzurri reaction with Mkhitaryan while the most tempting opportunity falls on Lautaro’s head, outside. Still zero to zero but at the start of the second half the match ignited with Calhanoglu who sensationally slipped by shooting the ball high from two meters, after an intuition from Gosens. Bologna still very dangerous with Soriano and Dominguez at the conclusion. Skorupski surpasses himself on a flying deflection by Dzeko, in the final Inter try to raise the pace thanks to fresh forces from the bench, but Bologna are lethal on the counterattack: D’Ambrosio’s mistake, Schouten launches first intention for Orsolini who tames the ball in the running and Onana hole for the 1-0 that decides the game and Inzaghi gets into trouble.