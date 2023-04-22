Mercedes Benz Van, the future is the electric Premium

For Mercedes-Benz, the future of mobility is also electric in the goods transport and passenger transport sectors.

The electric vans of the House with the Star, guarantee sustainability, safety, efficiency, and containment of management costs. The Mercedes-Benz EQV is the star’s first premium minivan with purely battery-electric drive. The EQV combines the versatility of the V-Class with the advantages of a locally emission-free propulsion. The EQV sets the benchmark for electric mobility within its segment thanks in part to its range of up to 418 kilometers and its ability to adapt to multiple uses.

The EQV can accommodate up to eight people in numerous configurations and is equipped with an equally large and flexible boot, with a volume of up to 1,410 litres. It is appreciated both as a car for families and leisure time and as a representative company car or as a shuttle dedicated to hotels or VIP transport. In addition to its high functionality, the EQV offers all the driving pleasure of which a battery-electric car is capable: it develops a maximum torque of 362 Nm, which guarantees particularly lively acceleration. The electric motor delivers a maximum power of 150 kW (204 HP) and a continuous power of 70 kW (95 HP. The EQV is integrated into an electric mobility ecosystem that supports the driver in reaching their destination, taking away any worries related to autonomy.

