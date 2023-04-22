Died of hunger in Kenya to meet Jesus | Info

Followers of a sect in Kenya starved themselves to death in order to meet Jesus Christ.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

21 bodies have been exhumed in eastern Kenya in an investigation into a sect whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to see Jesus Christ, sources from the police investigation stated.

Officials have reported seven deaths following the arrest of Paul Mackenzie Ntenge, who is suspected of telling followers to starve themselves to meet Jesus. “We haven’t even scratched the surface, which is a clear indication that we’re likely to find more bodies“, said a police source, according to the Guardian.

At least three children were among the victims. Ntengea was charged last month after two children starved to death. He was released on bail. Police said he was arrested on April 15 after discovering the bodies of four followers he allegedly told to starve themselves to meet Jesus.

The police received information that Ntengea had brainwashed his followers.

