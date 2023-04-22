The “2 Nations + 4” of women’s rugby

Loading player

Over the past four years, the men’s Six Nations in rugby has been won by four different teams: England in 2020 and then Wales, France and this year Ireland. Only two teams, Scotland and Italy, have not won it, and it is since 2017 that a country has not won two consecutive editions. In the women’s Six Nations, on the other hand, only England and France have won since 2016, the only team capable of really undermining English domination. Again this year, with two matches still to play, England and France are leading the tournament with many points scored and very few conceded.

On the one hand, there is great anticipation for the final day of the tournament: on 29 April England and France will play for the title in London’s Twickenham stadium, in what will be the women’s rugby match with the most spectators ever. But the fact that the Six Nations is now almost a “2 Nations + 4”, with Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy almost resigned to fighting for third place, is an increasingly evident problem.

Even Simon Middleton, who has been coach of the England women’s national team since 2015, said that the tournament “can’t go on like this”. Middleton, who will step down at the end of the tournament, he said that “there is a need to close the gap as soon as possible”.

Not an easy thing given how rugby works (Italy’s difficulties in men’s rugby are an excellent example) and given how much France and England have improved in recent years, who were already starting from a higher level than their competitors. The other federations and national teams, on the other hand, are often further behind in many respects: this is, for example, the first women’s Six Nations in which all participating national teams feature some form of sports professionalism.

At the women’s level, the Six Nations has existed since 1996. Before, only teams from the British Isles played it and there was a period in which Spain took the place of Italy. Of the 27 editions held so far, England have won 18 and France 6.

In particular, in recent years England has been almost unbeatable: before losing the World Cup final against New Zealand in November 2022, they had reached thirty consecutive victories. Middleton had spoken of the ambition of make it «the best team in the world among all sports»: not only rugby, not only female.

At this Six Nations England are largely that same team, only with a defeat in a World Cup final and the consequent need for revenge. So far England’s road to what would be a fifth consecutive Six Nations has been flawless: they won 58-7 against Scotland, 68-5 against Italy and 59-3 against Wales, with 31 tries scored and just two suffered, always in control conditions and with an advantage.

At the World Cup last November, France had gone out after losing 25-24 against New Zealand in a thrilling semi-final in which France’s Caroline Drouin had missed a kick in the last seconds that could have been decisive.

Instead, it arrived at the Six Nations after a change of coaches (Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz took the place of Thomas Darracq and Annick Hayraud) and with a partially renewed team. France have also won three out of three matches so far, with 21 tries scored and only two conceded (as well as one bonus point less than England).

On matchday four, which will be played between Saturday and Sunday, England are expected to win hands down against Ireland (at least 50 points difference is expected) and France to win relatively easily against Wales, which would make the last match of the tournament, ahead of which they have already been sold more than 50 thousand tickets: already more than those of the World Cup final in November, which in turn had represented a record number of spectators for a women’s rugby match.

In all this it is clear that the others have nothing left but to fight for third place. Italy, however, did not have an easy start, given that they made their debut with France, managing to keep up with them for a long time, and then playing for England. However, given the calendar and the performances so far, Italy is one of the two teams with the best chance of finishing third: the other is Wales. It is therefore probable that if Italy were to beat Scotland on the fourth day, on the fifth and final day Ireland and Scotland, both on zero points so far, will end up fighting for the wooden spoon, the metaphorical prize that belongs to the bottom placed team.

Third place also has more than just a symbolic meaning. In fact, it will allow you to finish in the main round of the three that will make up the World Rugby WXVan intercontinental tournament for women’s national rugby teams starting in the autumn.

As for the Six Nations “final” between England and France, the precedents are all on England’s side: their last defeat against France was in 2018 and since then they have won the next 11 matches.

