Ligue 1, Ajaccio-Psg 0-3: double for Mbappé, Messi also scores

Double for the attacker and Leo’s goal. Galtier’s team achieves 10 wins in 12 games

Messi for Mbappé. Mbappé for Messi and then again Messi for Mbappé. And so PSG wins the transfer to Ajaccio without worries. Unequal challenge, but in any case well managed by Galtier’s team who, among other things, challenged their son Jordan, deputy of the colleague of course Pants. If Mbappé temporarily rises to the top of the Ligue 1 scorers with 10 seals, Messi catches De Bruyne for number of assists (9) in Europe.

Despite the difference in rank, the newly promoted Ajaccio takes the field without being intimidated by the reigning champions. The courses try to play it openly, seeking depth and feeling afraid of being surprised in the spaces. An attitude that forces the PSG to carefully manage the pace, without necessarily claiming possession, however at around 70% at the end of the first half. After all, Galtier’s team falls back to assert the restarts. Thus was born the goal, with a ball recovered by Verratti in the median, the insertion of Mbappé triggered by Messi. The Frenchman is centered from the left and right-footed shoots into the net, in the 24th minute.

First there was a free kick from the Argentine rejected by Leroy (13 ‘), despite being caught in the counter time. The Ajaccio problem is not so much under construction, but in the final phase, too imprecise and hasty. So Donnarumma, however always careful, takes no risks. On the other hand, the neighbor is pardoned twice by Mbappé, well served by Hakimi (26 ‘) and by Ruiz (42’), who tries with a left foot from the edge, at the end, finding the bottom (47 ‘). In the second half, PSG touches an encore with Sanches (6 ‘) and Mbappé (12’), but then finds it with Messi, unmarked with a splendid heel by the Frenchman (34 ‘). And the favors between the two continue even in the 37th minute when it is the Argentine who provides another assist to Mbappé who controls and even if he slips right he puts in from the edge: it is Messi’s 6 / o decisive pass for Mbappé, in Ligue 1, and no one does more towards a teammate in the five major European leagues. For Ajaccio, only one shot on goal: at 26 ‘by Balaili, however controlled in diving by Donnarumma.

21 October – 11:04 pm

