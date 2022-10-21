NEW YORK – The White House e Elon Musk they decided to talk to each other and face the fate of the satellite Starlink, a decisive result for Ukraine and put at risk by the billionaire, who asked to be paid, otherwise he will interrupt the service. There Cnn speaks of contacts between the two sides, with the president Joe Biden determined not to take away a key asset from the Ukrainians: Starlink is guaranteeing internet coverage in remote areas of the country and in those devastated by Russian attacks, but not only.