Israel, 7 injured and 40 arrested in anti-Netanyahu protests. Soldiers kill three Palestinians in the West Bank

More protests in Israel against the Netanyahu government. Yesterday evening in Tel Aviv thousands marched blocking traffic on the main Ayalon highway, with clashes with the police: at least 4 officers and 3 demonstrators were injured; about 40 arrests. This morning in the West Bank, 3 Palestinians allegedly opened fire on Israeli soldiers, who killed the assailants. In Kiev and 11 Ukrainian regions, air raid alarms go off during the night

July 25, 2023

Israel, protests continue in front of the Knesset

North Korea fires short-range missiles into East Sea

North Korea fired two short -range ballistic missiles in its eastern sea, the South Korean army declared on Tuesday, intensifying an escalation of protest against the sending by the USA of important naval vehicles to South Korea. In its third series of launches since last week, Pyongyang shot the missiles just before midnight from an area close to its capital. They traveled about 400 kilometers before landing in the waters off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula.

Air raid alarm in Kiev and 11 Ukrainian regions

Anti-aircraft alarm over the night on Kiev and in 11 regions of Ukraine. Yesterday a child was killed and 6 people injured in a Russian bombing in Donetsk. Biden is preparing to send another 400 million weapons to Kiev. The IAEA confirms the presence of mines in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia plant. A “very serious and unfortunate” choice by Moscow to interrupt the agreement on Ukrainian wheat, said Mattarella. The FAO summit continues today in Rome.

More protests in Israel against the Netanyahu government. Yesterday evening in Tel Aviv thousands marched blocking traffic on the main Ayalon highway, with clashes with the police: at least 4 officers and 3 demonstrators were injured; about 40 arrests. This morning in the West Bank, 3 Palestinians allegedly opened fire on Israeli soldiers, who killed the assailants.

