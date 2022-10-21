“The price of gas on the TFT market today fell by 10%, confirming the fact that the speculative component is very important. This shows the goodness of our proposals which will translate into lower bills ”. Mario Draghi said at a press conference after the conclusion of the European Council in Brussels.

“All these initiatives are the result of the Italian government: I want to thank Minister Cingolani, Undersecretary Amendola and all the diplomats who have worked on this issue for months. It is proof that Italy has all the capabilities to be a protagonist in Europe ”, said the premier

“All the proposals on the table before the start of the Council called for the sharing of common stocks. While there was no solidarity related to prices. We in Europe are the ones with the greatest availability. Our stocks are full. The problem was the price, on this front there were no proposals ”, argued the premier again. “For the first time this Council has expressed its willingness to adopt a gas ceiling price and joint financing. Until recently this was not possible, now we have managed to have it. Now Europe is more united ”.