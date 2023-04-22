Cancelleri from M5s to Fi, Conte: “He has decided to go with Dell’Utri”. Salvatore Borsellino: “Don’t be seen again in via D’Amelio”

“He proposed yesterday as our mayor to run a Cataniatoday we find him sharing the political vision of SchifaniDell’Utri and Cuffaro”. As Joseph Conte comments on the landing of the former M5s spokesman in Sicily in Come on Italy. After the announcement of his abandonment of the M5sfor days there had been rumors of Cancelleri’s passage into the party of Berlusconitoday the official status with participation in the kermesse of Forza Italia organized by the president of the region, Renato Schifani, who after having practically defenestrated Gianfranco Not much welcomes the former grillino. A barricade jump that also led to the harsh reaction of Salvatore Borsellinobrother of the magistrate killed by the mafia: “I just sent a message to Giancarlo Cancellieri: ‘Don’t show up again in via D’Amelio. You, like your president Schifani, are not welcome. AND return the Red Diaryif you haven’t already thrown it away”.

Cancelleri sat right behind the president of the Region today at Politeamawhere the group’s political meeting was held Ars of the forzisti. A shocking image especially for his former party mates that he could not fail to provoke reactions. Starting with Conte who remained firm on the rule of second term without granting Cancelleri any exemption to apply, among other things, for Catania: “We made a good choice to keep the rule of two terms – continued the former premier – I like today not to talk about him but to remember the many, I quote FicoTaverna, Crime and many others, who, in spite of the two-mandate rule, are here to lend us a hand by sharing principles and values ​​for which they themselves have fought for years”. The former grillino is also commenting on Cancelleri’s turnaround Alessandro Di Battistawith whom Cancelleri shared his sleep during the election campaign for the 2017 regionals, when with DiMaio and Di Battista circled far and wide there Sicily for three months: “I remember rather petty interviews on his part full of anger,” recalls Di Battista on social media. And the passage of arms and baggage of the former party companion is an opportunity to take off some pebble from the shoe: “I remember what he said both publicly and privately about Schifani himself. That parabola unworthy. I would be ashamed like a thief in his place. But evidently there are those who just don’t know shame as by now she doesn’t know life outside the palaces. People who lost their heads at the first ‘respectable’ heard. People who lost touch with reality at first sight tartina offer. Who prefers the promise of a armchair to personal dignity and that now she is even forced to laugh at Schifani’s jokes to try and gain some credit”.

Reactions are not lacking even within the M5s group at the Ars, once led by the same Cancellers: “To Giancarlo, who has finally found a landing politicowe wish you a good life”, underlined the regional deputies referring, not surprisingly, to the fact that before joining Fi Cancelleri he had already asked for political asylum from others, including Cateno DeLuca who revealed it in recent days. Only a few days ago, on April 18, Cancelleri made his farewell official Five stars giving the Movement now as “destroyed” and without “consensus”. For this reason, the Sicilian group now recalls: “Giancarlo gave a lot to Movement, but from the M5S he received everything. If he covered assignments prestigious, of course it is only thanks to the 5 Star Movement. It would therefore be correct for him not to spit on the plate where he ate and on the Movement that allowed him to emerge from anonymity and to fare politics. Let’s avoid making any comments on its final location, if the party that has given it hospitality, and in which it evidently reflects itself, is the party of Berlusconi, Dell’Utri and Schifani, the matter speaks for itself. And in manner eloquent”.

“Remaining yourself is difficult inside those palaces. That golden world snatches you from reality and plunges you into a fog that blinds you. Already a few years ago, during our meetingsI brought out the contradictions of some exponents of the M5s and those who were critical were labeled as “enemies of contentment“. Time is a gentleman. Today, however, reading this news about Cancelleri I can’t be surprised because I have always maintained that his spill from the movement it was only a matter of time. I was not wrong”, so he also comments Stefano Zitoformer regional deputy for the M5s, also affected by the rule of second term, a limit that led him to a different outcome: definitively out of politics, Zito went back to being an architect. Vitriol comment also that of Luigi Sunseri who last year had aspired to be the candidate of the M5s for the presidency of the Region except collide with the vetoes of Cancelleri who insisted to the last minute for his re-nomination, hoping for an exception to the rule of the second term: “Cancelleri at the convention of Come on Italy it doesn’t surprise me and it doesn’t embarrass me. What, on the other hand, seems deeply embarrassing to me are those who, for a year or more, have broken their cans to try to obtain the exemption, that ‘small’ quibble which would have allowed him to run for president of the Sicilian region for the third consecutive time. All with the aim never bravely declared but overtly obvious to hinder those who, like me, had all the credentials to do so. What matters, however, is not the victory, but the resistence. And the weather, luckily, being a great one gentlemanalways presents us to others for who we really are”.