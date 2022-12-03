Other strengths are the sun awning, fixed to the side of the vehicle, and an innovative rear window tinting system. The latter can be colored at the push of a button.

Interior: practical and functional furnishings

At the rear is an additional folding sleeping area measuring 2 meters by 1.15 meters. Directly in the second row of seats, behind the driver’s seat, there is an element with a recessed 12-litre waste collector and a 16-litre compressor refrigerator which is also recessed. Directly attached to it is one of the two bench seats. Another seat is located on the left side of the vehicle in the passenger compartment.

There is also an induction hob and a drawer that can be pulled out from the passenger compartment with a flexible gas cartridge burner that can also be pulled out, so as to have two cooking options. On the right side of the cockpit is a folding table, which is also electrically height-adjustable. In addition, other storage compartments are incorporated. The seats, the elements of the kitchen, the bench and the bedroom are made in Artico Microcut while the upholstery of the furniture fronts is finished in Avola cherry for contrast. There are seven USB sockets in the Marco Polo module. 100% electric motorisation

EQT Marco Polo, in its final version, will be a new member of the Mercedes-EQ family

At launch, the minicaravan will be available with an electric motor with a peak power of 90 kW (122 hp) and a maximum torque of 245 Nm. The lithium-ion battery is located in the underbody in front of the rear axle (in a position protected from shocks), and has a capacity of 45 kWh which guarantees an electric range of up to 282 km. EQT can be conveniently charged to 22kW with alternating current (AC) using the onboard charger. Charging is even faster at direct current (DC) fast charging stations, depending on the SoC (State of Charge) and the temperature of the high voltage battery. The EQT is equipped with an 80 kW DC charger; the recharge time will therefore be 38 minutes from 10 to 80%.

All-electric strategy

As part of the sustainable corporate strategy “Ambition 2039”, Mercedes-Benz Vans is pursuing the goal of making the fleet of new private and commercial vans budget-neutral across the entire value chain by 2039: from development to network of suppliers, own production, electrification of products, renewable energies for the use phase of electric vehicles and recycling. To achieve this ambitious goal, Mercedes-Benz is investing a further 40 billion euros in the development of battery electric vehicles by 2030. From the middle of the decade, all new Mercedes Benz vehicles will be purely electric.