Plug-in hybrid models: more than 100 kilometers of electric range (Wltp)

Glc also receives fourth generation plug-in hybrid drive: using the same basic engines, electrification takes another big step forward here. With an electric drive power of 100 kW now, a torque of 440 Nm and an electric-only range of more than 100 kilometers (Wltp), daily journeys can largely be covered in electric-only mode. The improved Hybrid driving program provides electric driving mode for sections of road where electric is more suitable. On journeys in urban areas, for example, the system gives priority to electric driving. Whether you choose one of the two petrol or diesel engines, the plug-in version allows you to travel not only very efficiently, but also very sporty.

Air suspension and steering rear axle

The dynamics and comfort of the new GLC are improved thanks to the new four-link front axle and the multilink rear axle connected to the special base of the group. The basic suspension already offers high suspension, rolling and acoustic comfort, as well as agility and driving pleasure. It is also combined with a selective suspension system. The new GLC is available (on request) with the technical package that includes the Airmatic air suspension for active adjustment of the rebound and compression level and the rear steering axle. The plug-in hybrid models are fitted as standard on the rear axle with air suspension and a level control system. Another optional equipment is the Offroad technical package, with ground clearance increased by 20 mm and full underbody protection. Greater agility is given by the rear-axle steering (optional) and the transmission ratio of the steering more direct on the front axle. The steering angle on the rear axle reaches up to 4.5 degrees. At speeds below 60 km / h, the rear wheels turn counter-phase to the front wheels

Updates also on the security front

The latest generation of the driver assistance systems package includes additional and other improved functions that allow the driver to handle everyday driving situations comfortably and safely. In the event of danger, the systems help him react to an impending collision based on the specific situation. Several extended functions are able to make driving even safer. The active distance control assistance system, for example, is now capable of reacting to stationary vehicles on the roadway up to 100 km / h (compared to the previous 60 km / h). A novelty of the active steering assistance system is, among others, the lane detection also with the 360 ​​° camera, which offers advantages especially at low speeds, when for example an emergency corridor has to be formed. The automatic recognition system of road signs, in addition to the maximum speeds allowed, usually indicated on road signs, also recognizes the signage portals and signs that delimit construction sites. Prohibitions depending on the circumstances (eg “in the presence of a wet road surface”) are detected by the system by evaluating all the sensors of the car. The stop warning function and the red light warning function are new.

A car for all tastes

Like the previous model, the renewed GLC has also been designed for driving even in rough terrain and for this reason an offroad program and a DSR (Downhill Speed ​​Regulation) system have been developed. The Phev models already offer an innovative driving experience today, with purely electric off-road driving and the advantages are different: since the maximum torque of 440 Nm of the electric motor is available from the first revolution of the engine, the power can be dosed very well at all times. This allows for highly precise and controlled driving, even in the most demanding off-road. Furthermore, since the electric motor only consumes energy when it actually sets the car in motion, and that usually slow off-road driving requires relatively low power, even in the most difficult off-road it is possible to drive in pure electric mode for a long time.

How is it to drive

We tested the 300 Mild Hybrid petrol version and the 300 de Phev diesel version. Both turned out to be pleasant to drive and, having a rather high center of gravity, it is normal for them to suffer a little roll even if in sport mode this is quite attenuated. The electrified petrol version is quieter while the diesel Phev has proven to have an excellent starting point despite the approximately 400 km more of the batteries. We wanted to try the 300 d on a mixed route of about 127 km in 100% electric mode to see the actual range of the vehicle. And, we were pleasantly surprised because, not only did we reach the destination without using the finished engine, but we still had 7km available on arrival. And, during the trip, we kept the air conditioning on.