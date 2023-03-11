TF-Images/Getty Images

The pharmaceutical company Merck is planning to cut jobs at its headquarters in Darmstadt. According to the FAZ, hundreds of employees could be affected. A spokeswoman did not give the German press agency any figures, but confirmed talks with the works council about an “efficiency program”. Merck employs around 12,500 people in Darmstadt. The company has ruled out redundancies until 2025.

The Darmstadt-based pharmaceutical and technology group Merck is planning to cut jobs at its headquarters in Darmstadt. Talks were being held with the works council about an efficiency program, said a company spokeswoman when asked by dpa on Friday in Darmstadt. The talks are confidential. Therefore, no information can be given about the number of jobs that are to be eliminated. The “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung(FAZ) had previously reported about it.

read too Belén Garijo is the second woman to head a Dax group. This is how the doctor who becomes CEO of Merck ticks

According to FAZ information, hundreds of jobs in Darmstadt are to be eliminated. The newspaper relies on industry circles for its information. Merck employs around 12,500 people at its headquarters. Operational layoffs are excluded in Darmstadt by an employment guarantee until the end of 2025. Merck boss Belén Garijo recently announced that she would employ five percent more staff in Darmstadt by the middle of the decade. The pharmaceutical and technology group has around 64,000 employees worldwide.

Merck has increased profits significantly in the past year, mainly thanks to good business with products related to pharmaceutical research and drug manufacture. For the current year, however, the pharmaceutical and technology group expects renewed cost pressure.

dpa/fu