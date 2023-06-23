Mes, behind the favor of Minister Giorgetti is the Quirinale. Inside

Mes, the Quirinale to the aid of Minister Giorgetti on the ratification

But is it really conceivable that it’s just improvisation? Frankly not. The Mef gives the “technical” green light to the Mes, against the opinion of the premier Giorgia Meloni and the leader of the League Matthew Salvini and the majority goes haywire, with Forza Italia divided and embarrassed. Salvini and Giancarlo Giorgetti they talk to each other every day, how is it possible that such a short circuit has come about? The most probable hypothesis is that behind the position of the holder of the via XX Settembre dicastery, supported by the moderate Northern League Governor Massimiliano Fedriga, there is the Quirinal, worried about the relationship between Italy and Brussels. The president of the European Parliament Metsola he recalled that the ratification of all the states of the Union is needed but the Brothers of Italy and the League want changes and guarantees first.

READ ALSO: Split League, Fedriga with Giorgetti: “Stop the Mes? Ideology will kill us”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

