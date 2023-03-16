Home Business Meta, does not renew the license agreement with Siae and cancels the songs
Meta, does not renew the license agreement with Siae and cancels the songs

No agreement between Meta and SIAE

“Unfortunately we were unable to renew our licensing agreement with Siae. The copyright protection of composers and artists is for us an absolute priority and for this reason, starting today, we will start the procedure to remove songs from the Siae repertoire within our music library”. It is with the candor of the disco manager, who turns off the music while everyone is having fun, because it is late, that a spokesman for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announces the end of Italian music on the social network.

“We believe it is a value for the entire music industry to allow people to share and connect on our platforms using the music they love,” the spokesman continued, opening up a small opening: “We have licensing agreements in over 150 countries around the world and we will continue to work to reach an agreement with SIAE that satisfies all parties”. Failure to renew the agreement with Siae will result in the contents being blocked.

That is, posts and reels will be muted, unless you decide to replace the audio with a new music track available in the catalog. The pieces that do not fall within the SIAE repertoire will continue, however, to be available in the Meta music library.

