Yeico X Toni premiere the video clip of the danceable "Lil Poppa"

Yeico X Toni premiere the video clip of the danceable “Lil Poppa”

The people from Alicante living in Madrid Yeico X Toni They publish a new video clip, the one corresponding to their ideal danceable song for club “Lil Poppa” and you can see it now under these lines.

With headquarters in Madrid, Yeico X Toni introduce us to this Sphinx-produced song, which comes after the release of “ByDesign”. The song combines afrotrap, French rap and a very club base that combines lyrics in English, Spanish and French, something logical if we consider that Yeico is the son of Spanish and French and Toni of Spanish and English, which allows them to move very comfortably in all three languages. They sum it up like this: “Imagine that the Spanish, French and English scene have a son”.

Several transitions take place in the video, highly inspired by the jumps that can be seen in TikTok videos, during a walk through the center of Madrid. In the video, his “alien” once again makes a cameo, an already classic character in many of the duo’s videos. The piece has been directed by Nekoma Films.

Let’s remember that the duo will be participating this summer in festivals such as Trumpet Spring, Cabo de Plata, Sonorama Ribera, Caudal Fest y Boombastic Asturiaswith more dates to be announced shortly.

