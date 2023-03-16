After the 38,000 of the St. Nicholas of Bari-Frosinone, I sling on Regional towards a very interesting Brindisi-Matera. Having planned everything on the stopwatch, I arrive in Brindisi in time for the usual walk that takes me from the station to the Fanuzzi and I take the first photo inside at 20:25, perfect synchronicity. Only two hours before I was in another stadium, but now I am catapulted into another dimension, into another interesting reality of the Apulian ultras panorama, that of Brindisi. The stadium in the evening version offers a splendid glance, the curve appears quite full and also seeing the Materani increases the value of this match and of this confrontation.

As the visiting group delays entering, the home fans offer a torch vintage to illuminate not only the sector but also the faded memories of when these shows were the order of the day and you didn’t have to risk legal reprisals just for wanting to do some color. The Curva Sud appears massive throughout the rest of the match, with the flags always flying and cheering that involves the whole curve on several occasions and, in some situations, even the grandstand.

Meanwhile, once the game has begun, the Matera block also enters the scene, which had already announced itself with a few choruses to repeat before entering. As always, their particularity catches the eye and although I have already seen them previously in Barletta and Fasano, they once again make a huge impression on me. Slaps, repeated choirs, a lot of voice, a few moments of pause but what’s there. Also because the surrounding environment is nice and warm, with the home curve really in shape, with which this guest sector, with no frills and a lot of substance, makes pendant in a perfect way. A somewhat risky choice, which only a few small hitches or train delays could have blown up, but as always a spot-on choice. Nominally it is Serie D, in fact and in the quality expressed we are much higher.

Massimo D’Innocenzi