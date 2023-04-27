Home » Meta: Facebook employees in Germany elect a works council
Meta: Facebook employees in Germany elect a works council

Meta: Facebook employees in Germany elect a works council

Chesnot/Getty Images

According to information from Business Insider, employees of Facebook Germany at the Berlin and Hamburg locations are currently voting on employee representation.

Accordingly, the approximately 400 employees in Germany have already elected an electoral board that organizes the actual works council elections.

Since November last year, the Facebook parent company Meta has laid off around a quarter of its workforce. The German employees may also have been affected.

According to information from Business Insider, employees of the German meta arm, Facebook Germany GmbH, are currently electing a works council for the first time. Accordingly, both the employees of the company in Berlin and in Hamburg are currently voting on employee representation. An electoral board – the first step before the actual election of representatives – has already been elected in Berlin. When asked by Business Insider, Meta explained: “Our employees have the right to organize themselves in a works council. We support that.”

The election comes just a month after the announcement of the latest mass layoffs at Facebook parent company Meta. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had proclaimed 2023 the “Year of Efficiency” – and after laying off 11,000 employees in November 2022, a further 10,000 jobs were cut in March 2023. 5000 vacancies are not to be filled.

The group has thus laid off almost a quarter of its 87,000 international employees. The approximately 400 employees in Germany should not have been spared from this. However, Meta did not want to officially confirm this.

