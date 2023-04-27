Meta: Facebook employees in Germany elect a works council

Chesnot/Getty Images

According to information from Business Insider, employees of the German meta arm, Facebook Germany GmbH, are currently electing a works council for the first time. Accordingly, both the employees of the company in Berlin and in Hamburg are currently voting on employee representation. An electoral board – the first step before the actual election of representatives – has already been elected in Berlin. When asked by Business Insider, Meta explained: “Our employees have the right to organize themselves in a works council. We support that.”

The election comes just a month after the announcement of the latest mass layoffs at Facebook parent company Meta. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had proclaimed 2023 the “Year of Efficiency” – and after laying off 11,000 employees in November 2022, a further 10,000 jobs were cut in March 2023. 5000 vacancies are not to be filled.

The group has thus laid off almost a quarter of its 87,000 international employees. The approximately 400 employees in Germany should not have been spared from this. However, Meta did not want to officially confirm this.