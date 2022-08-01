Home Business Metaverse: the challenges and opportunities for banks according to Minsait
By 2030, the global economic impact of the metaverse could reach $ 5 trillion across many sectors: e-commerce, gaming, education, retail and banking, to name a few.

By dwelling on the banking sector, banks will be able to decide to create their own metaverse and make it an element of differentiation and innovation with respect to competitors, both in terms of sales processes and to renew the experience of their employees and customers; or they can participate in existing metaverses such as Decentraland or The Sandbox, strengthening their brand with marketing and advertising strategies in these virtual worlds, targeting new customer segments with products tailored to their interests. Thus Adriano Gerardelli, Head of Financial Services at Minsait in Italy, according to which in addition to all these opportunities, however, there are also fundamental challenges that must be faced in order to make the experiences in the metaverse simpler and more interconnected. The first challenge in fact concerns interoperability: it will be important to avoid that the fragmentation between the various metaverses disincentives people to explore these new spaces. Another challenge concerns ethical issues such as privacy, security, regulatory compliance, physical and mental health of users, environmental sustainability, to name a few, which will shape the form that the metaverse will take over the next decade.

