Al Zawahiri killed in a US operation in Afghanistan

Al Zawahiri killed in a US operation in Afghanistan

The United States successfully conducted a counter-terrorism operation against a “significant Al Qaeda target”. The American media reported this, citing sources from the White House. The mission was carried out last weekend and ended without casualties among the civilian population. A speech to the nation by President Joe Biden has been announced, who will speak from the balcony of the White House at 7.30 pm (1.30 am in Italy) being in isolation because it is positive for Covid.

