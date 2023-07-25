Mexican Peso Regains Ground Against the American Dollar Despite Greenback Strength

Title: Mexican Peso Shows Resilience Against US Dollar, Gains Ground Despite Greenback Strength

Subtitle: Traders Anticipate Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy Decision While Mexico Experiences Decrease in Inflationary Pressures

The Mexican peso demonstrated its resilience against the American dollar on Monday, making impressive gains despite the greenback’s overall strengthening. Following a recent fall towards a zone close to 17 pesos last week, which had previously been surpassed with several days of appreciation, the local currency managed to advance against its US counterpart.

Traders are now preparing for the upcoming monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, as well as the highly anticipated speech by its President, Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, Mexico experienced a decrease in inflationary pressures during the first half of July, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The official exchange rate, as reported by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), closed the session at 16.8324 units per dollar. This marks a notable gain of 15.96 cents for the peso, equivalent to 0.94 percent, in comparison to its close at 16.9920 units on Friday.

Throughout the session, the exchange rate fluctuated within an open range, reaching a maximum of 17.0091 units and a minimum of 16.8132 units. In contrast, the Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies, rose by 0.33% to 101.41 units at the close.

Juan Carlos Cruz Tapia, a professor at the Banking and Commercial School, remarked, “The peso gained ground from the weekly close of 16.9920 and traded up to 16.81. It will be an interesting week in economic data that can highly influence the market: the range to observe is 16.60 to 17.10 units.”

Looking ahead, the key Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting is set to begin soon. Although the market is widely predicting a 25 basis point rate hike, raising it to 5.25%-5.50%, the focus will be on expectations for further monetary policy movements from the Fed, which could impact the peso’s performance.

Analysts at Intercam mentioned that the peso currently finds itself in a range of indecision, possibly leading to high volatility. Market participants await the release of the forthcoming Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE), as well as key economic indicators such as the unemployment rate and trade balance, which could play a crucial role in defining the currency’s future trajectory.

In other news, Mexico’s main consumer price index reported its biggest slowdown in over two years for the first half of July. The Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) highlighted that the interannual inflation rate declined to 4.79 percent.

As the market braces itself for potential developments on both domestic and international fronts, the Mexican peso remains poised for further movement and its ensuing effects on the country’s economic landscape.

