Controversy Surrounds Appointment of Ómar Andrés Camacho as Colombian Minister of Mines and Energy

The recent departure of Irene Vélez as the Minister of Mines and Energy in Colombia has been met with mixed reactions from the political sphere. While some sectors applaud her exit due to alleged influence peddling and her husband’s government contracts, others have raised concerns about her successor.

President Gustavo Petro has chosen Ómar Andrés Camacho Morales as the new head of the Mining and Energy portfolio. However, this decision has raised doubts among critics, primarily because Camacho lacks experience in the hydrocarbons sector. The appointment has raised questions about his ability to effectively lead and manage the industry.

Additionally, doubts have emerged regarding Camacho’s past statements, particularly those made on his Twitter account. In one instance, he held former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez responsible for recent massacres in 2021 under President Iván Duque’s term. A tweet by Camacho compiled by Senator Paloma Valencia reads, “The massacre in Colombia has a clear author, Álvaro Uribe Vélez. He gave the order. If something happens to me, you already know who it was.” This controversial statement, made on October 30, 2021, during the start of the national strike in Colombia, has caused further apprehension surrounding his appointment.

Camacho’s affinity for Fidel Castro has also drawn criticism. On November 26, 2016, he tweeted, “Fidel, eternal Fidel, you set an example for the continent and the world, your legacy will be impossible to erase. Goodbye Commander.” This statement has ignited concerns about Camacho’s political leanings and potential alignment with controversial ideologies.

Furthermore, Camacho has been known to criticize the press, particularly regarding their coverage of President Gustavo Petro’s energy transition proposal. In a November 22, 2021 tweet, he responded to a SEMANA publication, stating, “The right-wing paskin generating fear with the Energy Transition proposal. Oil and gas are running out, that is why dependency and scarcity will make them more expensive, not because Petro says so, they are NON-renewable resources, and that is why energy transmission is urgent!” This outspoken stance has fueled doubts about Camacho’s ability to handle press relations and maintain a neutral stance in his new role.

Considering Camacho’s lack of experience in the hydrocarbons sector, coupled with his controversial statements, concerns surrounding his appointment as the Minister of Mines and Energy persist. The Colombian public awaits the outcome of his tenure and hopes for effective leadership in a crucial industry for the country’s economy and energy sector.

