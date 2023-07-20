Mexican Peso Rises Despite Global Dollar Rebound as Fed Announcement Approaches

Title: Mexican Peso Approaches Record High Against Dollar Ahead of Federal Reserve Announcement

Introduction:

On Wednesday, the Mexican peso exhibited strength against the US dollar, nearing its record level in over seven and a half years. This development took place despite a global rebound in the dollar, as market participants keenly awaited the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve scheduled for the following week. The local currency’s resilience demonstrated its ability to withstand market volatility.

Article:

The Mexican peso closed the day at 16.7165 units per dollar, marking a slight increase compared to the previous day’s closing rate of 16.7489 units, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). The increment of 3.24 cents represented a 0.19 percent variation in an overall positive performance by the peso.

Throughout the session, the exchange rate traded within a relatively narrow range, reaching a high of 16.7876 units and a low of 16.7122 units. Meanwhile, the Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback against a basket of six reference currencies, rose by 0.36% to reach 100.30 points on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Experts noted a relatively calm week in terms of economic data, contributing to the stability of the Mexican peso. Analysts believe the peso could attempt to surpass the support level of 16.70 units, given the positive sentiment in the Latin American region. Juan Carlos Cruz Tapia, an EBC teacher, commented that the peso has experienced a trend of decreasing sequential minimums and maximums in recent sessions but highlighted that the downward trend is losing momentum.

Looking ahead, the focus turns to the upcoming rate decision by the US Federal Reserve on July 26. Market participants widely anticipate a 25 basis points increase in interest rates, but they are particularly interested in the central bank’s stance on inflation, which has recently shown signs of lower pressure. This decision will further impact the Mexican peso’s strength against the dollar and global currency markets.

The dollar’s recent rally was partly attributed to a weakened pound sterling, which dropped by over 1% due to lower-than-expected UK inflation numbers for June. The reduced pressure on the Bank of England contributed to the dollar’s upward momentum.

In conclusion, the Mexican peso demonstrated resilience by gaining strength against the dollar, approaching its record level despite the global rebound of the greenback. With eyes on the forthcoming Federal Reserve rate decision and ongoing market developments, experts remain cautiously optimistic about the peso’s future performance.

