Home » They arrest subjects who demanded money through manuscripts
News

They arrest subjects who demanded money through manuscripts

by admin
They arrest subjects who demanded money through manuscripts

Two subjects, a woman and a man, who, without being gang members, were engaged in extortion, were detained by agents of the National Civil Police (PNC), on Wednesday afternoon, Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro reported.

They are Jenniffer Carolina García Durán and Orlando de Jesús Pérez Reyes, from whom a vehicle with license plates P815-124 was seized.

“These criminals do not belong to any gang, but they will be prosecuted for the crime of aggravated extortion, their modus operandi was through manuscripts in which they demanded money from the victims under threats,” Villatoro explained, although he did not specify where they were apprehended.

Villatoro added that during the procedure they were seized, in addition to the vehicle, a chip, a telephone and cash, which cannot be ruled out as a product of extortion.

“We continue to cleanse our country of gangs and we are not going to allow other common criminals to harm our people,” said the Security Minister.

See also  Approval of surcharge on electricity consumers

You may also like

Atesa assures that it collects 16 thousand tons...

Bad weather in Veneto – News

El Salvador launches National Vaccination Scheme in the...

Concerns increase in venomous snake bites

Urban regeneration: make way for design competitions if...

Government begins second legislature with significant wear: Zuleta

Drugs: 100 deliveries a day, gang defeated in...

Emelec is among the sixteen best in the...

Tornado Causes Extensive Damage to Pfizer Pharmaceutical Plant,...

Carmen del Darién: the project of women peace...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy