They arrest subjects who demanded money through manuscripts

Two subjects, a woman and a man, who, without being gang members, were engaged in extortion, were detained by agents of the National Civil Police (PNC), on Wednesday afternoon, Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro reported.

They are Jenniffer Carolina García Durán and Orlando de Jesús Pérez Reyes, from whom a vehicle with license plates P815-124 was seized.

“These criminals do not belong to any gang, but they will be prosecuted for the crime of aggravated extortion, their modus operandi was through manuscripts in which they demanded money from the victims under threats,” Villatoro explained, although he did not specify where they were apprehended.

Villatoro added that during the procedure they were seized, in addition to the vehicle, a chip, a telephone and cash, which cannot be ruled out as a product of extortion.

“We continue to cleanse our country of gangs and we are not going to allow other common criminals to harm our people,” said the Security Minister.

