Home » Mexican regional singer Carin León reveals his considerable wealth and extravagant car collection during Spanish talk show “The Resistance”
Business

Mexican regional singer Carin León reveals his considerable wealth and extravagant car collection during Spanish talk show “The Resistance”

by admin
Mexican regional singer Carin León reveals his considerable wealth and extravagant car collection during Spanish talk show “The Resistance”

During the Spanish talk show “The resistance,” Mexican regional singer Óscar Armando Díaz de León Huez, also known as Carin León, was invited to discuss various topics, including his accumulated fortune. When asked about the value of his total assets, Carin León simply responded, “I have enough money not to ask the price of anything.” This statement was met with an impressed expression from the show’s host and an ovation from the audience.

The host, David Broncano, persisted with the question, pointing out that the answer had been too ambiguous. When asked about the last time he had to ask the price of something, León admitted that it was when he bought a BMW, but even then, he was going to buy it anyway. He then revealed that he has a collection of vehicles, including a ’68 Charger, a 1965 Shelby Cobra, a ’64 Chevrolet Impala, a 1969 Camaro, and a 1997 Toyota Supra, among others.

The singer’s fascination with vintage cars from the 1960s was then discussed. This decade is considered the golden age of cars, particularly with the rise of muscle cars. It all started with the first “concept car” of a muscle car, the Ford Mustang, in 1962. This paved the way for other brands such as Chevrolet, Pontiac, and Dodge to create their own versions of American muscle cars. Carin León’s love for these vintage vehicles is evident from his impressive collection.

This interview not only shed light on the singer’s wealth but also highlighted his passion for classic cars, adding a new dimension to his public image.

You may also like

Bridge over the Strait, Salvini replies to Bonelli:...

Savings banks will increase profits by almost 70...

Western Union To Resume Sending Remittances to Cuba...

Piazza Affari, performance of indices and sectors: a...

Morning Post | Li Xiang responds to MEGA...

Lunch with a unicorn: Portrait of Christopher Oster,...

Piaggio relaunches robotics with «kilo»

The rise in gold prices has fueled the...

Bahn fails again in court – GDL is...

Inflation in Mexico: Concerns Over Rising Prices in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy