Mexican regional singer Carin León reveals his considerable wealth and extravagant car collection during Spanish talk show “The Resistance”

During the Spanish talk show “The resistance,” Mexican regional singer Óscar Armando Díaz de León Huez, also known as Carin León, was invited to discuss various topics, including his accumulated fortune. When asked about the value of his total assets, Carin León simply responded, “I have enough money not to ask the price of anything.” This statement was met with an impressed expression from the show’s host and an ovation from the audience.

The host, David Broncano, persisted with the question, pointing out that the answer had been too ambiguous. When asked about the last time he had to ask the price of something, León admitted that it was when he bought a BMW, but even then, he was going to buy it anyway. He then revealed that he has a collection of vehicles, including a ’68 Charger, a 1965 Shelby Cobra, a ’64 Chevrolet Impala, a 1969 Camaro, and a 1997 Toyota Supra, among others.

The singer’s fascination with vintage cars from the 1960s was then discussed. This decade is considered the golden age of cars, particularly with the rise of muscle cars. It all started with the first “concept car” of a muscle car, the Ford Mustang, in 1962. This paved the way for other brands such as Chevrolet, Pontiac, and Dodge to create their own versions of American muscle cars. Carin León’s love for these vintage vehicles is evident from his impressive collection.

This interview not only shed light on the singer’s wealth but also highlighted his passion for classic cars, adding a new dimension to his public image.