Miami County Launches MetroConnect: A Free and Personalized Public Transportation Service

Miami County Launches MetroConnect: A Free Personalized Public Transportation Service

Miami County, located in southern Florida, United States, has introduced a new and improved public transportation service called MetroConnect. This service aims to provide more personalized and free shared trips to Metrobus or Metrorail users, making commuting in Miami more accessible and convenient.

To access the service, residents simply need to download the MetroConnect app and book a ride. For those without a smartphone, reservations can be made by calling 786-321-5842. According to a report from the Miami channel Telemundo 51, MetroConnect vehicles are inclusive and designed to accommodate people with disabilities. The service operates in ten areas throughout the county.

By connecting public transport stops with passengers’ final destinations, MetroConnect enables seamless travel across different parts of the city. This initiative is an expansion of the previous GoConnect program, which used to charge a minimum fare of $2.25 per ride. However, with MetroConnect, Metrobus and Metrorail riders can now enjoy the service for free.

Carlos Cruz-Casas, the director of Innovation for the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works, believes that MetroConnect will significantly enhance the quality, speed, and affordability of public transportation in the county. Users, particularly older adults and those without personal vehicles, have expressed their satisfaction with the service as it provides an easy and economical way to get around Miami. Telemundo points out that MetroConnect can be viewed as the county’s equivalent of Uber, except without any cost to the riders.

Gladys Huapaya, a resident, praised the initiative, stating, “I think it’s super good because there are times when it rains or if you have to walk and wait, I think what Miami-Dade is doing is super, I congratulate them.”

To easily identify MetroConnect vehicles, users can look out for their distinctive green and blue colors. The service operates Monday to Friday, from 6:30 am to 7:00 pm.

MetroConnect marks a significant step towards improving the transportation infrastructure in Miami County. With its commitment to providing a more seamless and accessible public transportation experience, Miami continues to prioritize the needs of its residents and visitors alike.

